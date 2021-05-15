Chris Evans And Michael B Jordan In Two-Way Fight For Brie Larson

Did Chris Evans and Michale B Jordan have a feud over Brie Larson?

Many times we have heard stories of two co-actors falling in love with another on-stage and if not love, then anecdotes of healthy flirting have surely circulated in the air. It looks like, in today’s episode of Simping, Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan are top on the charts. And do you know they were simping over whom? Our very own, Brie Larson.

Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan wanting to date Brie Larson?

Brie Larson’s love life

Were Chris and Michael after Brie Larson?

Well, last year rumours were going that Hollywood’s hottest men, Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan were in line to date Brie Larson after she parted ways with her fiance Alex Greenwald. According to NW,

“Jordan and Evans are “jumping at the chance to take Brie on a date. Everything that Brie touches is turning to gold right now, and she is being offered some amazing roles. She’s focused on her work, but ever since her engagement [to Alex Greenwald] ended, a lot of guys in the industry have been paying Brie close attention.”

It was further added, “This could easily turn into a fight between Captain America and Erik Killmonger!”

How true is this news?

No, Chris and Michael did not have a feud over Brie Larson. According to “Gossip Cop”, all of this drama was nothing but a made-up story. Gossip Cop also reached out to Larson’s spokesperson, to dig up the truth about the love triangle.

“It’s worth noting, Larson is friendly with both actors and has collaborated with them outside of the Marvel universe. The actress worked with Evans in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World back in 2010, and she co-stars with Jordan in the upcoming drama Just Mercy. The idea that Evans and Jordan are battling each other over the actress now that she’s single is simply untrue.”

Who is Brie Larson dating?

Now that we know that the story of a love triangle between Brie, Chris and Michael was all fictional, we all want to know whether Brie has a special someone in her life. From what we know, Brie is dating actor Elijah Allan-Blitz, since 2019 and the rumour was confirmed after she brought him as her date at the Oscars in 2020, where the pair was seen walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Even before this, both of them were spotted kissing each other while they were chilling in Calabasas, California.

Whom do you think Brie would have made a better couple with Chris or Michael? Let us know your views in the comments below.