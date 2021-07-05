Chris Evans In A State Of Shock By Ex’s Pregnancy Announcement

Is Hollywood’s most popular bachelor, Chris Evans, still not over his ex-Jenny Slate? Let’s get to know more about Captain America’s love life!

Captain America, aka Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, has an elaborate dating history. In the past, Evans has dated a few popular Hollywood actresses. While some like, Kristin Cavallari, denied being in a relationship and insisted on just being friends. There was Sandra Bullock, who jokingly called Evans her husband, who she divorced later. However, it was his relationship with comedian Jenny Slate that caught everyone’s attention. In the beginning, they could not date as Slate was still married to Dean Fleischer-Camp. But things changed when Salte got divorced and went public with Chris Evans.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate first met at the chemistry read for ‘Gifted’ in 2015. While filming in Savannah, Evans would organize game nights for the cast and crew. In 2016. Jenny officially divorced her husband, Dean Fleischer-Camp. The same year she started dating Evans. They made their relationship public at the premiere of ‘The Secret Life of Pets’.

Jenny gushingly told Entertainment Tonight that dating Evans felt like she got her dream seventh-grade boyfriend. Even though they did not know each other while growing up, they grew up about a half-hour away. After less than a year of dating each other, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate decided to break up.

A month after their break up, Jenny Slate opened up about her relationship in an interview with Vulture. She shared how they used to talk about what kinds of animals they were. Evans would say she is like a chick riding on a St. Bernard’s head. It meant they were an odd match. She confessed how she did not mind talking about him even after the breakup.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate relationship

She further added: “He is a lovely person. Last year was a giant, big year for my heart. I have never thought to keep anything private because that is not really who I am. Now I am learning those things, and they are weird, kind of demented lessons to learn.” During the interview, she confirmed that they are not on bad terms.

Chris Evans also spoke about his break up with Jenny Slate to USA Today. He confessed that relationships are tricky and can have many moving pieces but expressed how grateful he is for having met Slate.

Jenny Slate Announces Engagement to ''Kindest'' Boyfriend Ben Shattuck https://t.co/0rEh6XNLNP — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2019

However, this was not the end of their relationship. The two ended up back together by the end of 2017. There were rumours that they were planning to get married soon. But a few months later, several articles reported about their second break-up. By the end of 2019, Jenny Slate got engaged to Ben Shattuck.

Why did Jenny Slate decide to break up?

In an interview with Vulture, Slate spoke about the reason behind her breakup with Evans. She talked about how she felt she was not his type. Slate felt Evans had a specific lifestyle. She was very different from him and did not want to be an experiment. She recalled how women would approach her in public and go crazy after seeing Chris Evans with her. Slate also admitted it was tiring and confusing to date someone who is one the most objectified people in the world.

Chris Evans crushed by Ex’s pregnancy

As per the National Enquirer, Chris Evans still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate. She and Ben Shattuck recently became parents to a baby girl named Ida Lupine. An insider revealed to the magazine that Evans is heartbroken after Jenny’s baby news and wedding plans.

He felt they were the perfect couple together. They are both from Boston, share the same sense of humour, and also understood each other better.

But Slate had trouble being arm candy to a popular Marvel superhero and dealing with women who threw themselves at him all the time. But now, since she has moved to a new phase of her life, Evans is apparently heartbroken.

Chris Evan turned 40 recently. According to a close friend, he has not gotten serious about finding a wife and starting a family. But he also feels like he missed the boat with his ex-Jenny.

Tell us if you would have liked to see Chris Evans tie the knot with Jenny Slate or not!