Chris Evans Back For Final Stunt As Captain America

Despite appearing to quit the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Chris Evans is allegedly in talks to return as Captain America.

Chris Evans is most known for portraying Steve Rogers, or Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He withdrew from the Avengers after playing the MCU’s famous character in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. He is, however, set to return for the new ‘Fantastic Four’ film, according to a recent report.

Highlights —

Chris Evans is returning again as Captain America

Chris Evans might be making time for Marvel

Chris Evans is returning again as Captain America

According to Deadline, Evans is close to finalising a contract to bring his iconic shield out again, but it’s unclear for what project. It’s also unclear whether the deal is finalised, but insiders say Evans is set to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, or Captain America, in at least one Marvel film, with the possibility of a sequel. It’s unlikely to be a new Captain America film, according to sources, and more likely to be similar to what Robert Downey Jr. accomplished following ‘Iron Man 3’ with films like ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. Marvel was unavailable for comment.

Chris Evans is returning again as Captain America for one last time

Evans had made it clear that he would be retiring as Captain America after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, with Marvel even going so far as to have the character hand the shield to Anthony Mackie’s character at the close of the film in a torch-passing scene. Things changed in recent months as the notion of Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers was floated to see if there was any interest; as the weeks passed, Evans became more open to the idea, and the two sides reached a deal at the end of the year.

Related: MCU Finalizes New Avengers Team: Here’s All You Need To Know

Chris Evans might be making time for Marvel

The details of his comeback are still being worked out, but the possibilities are endless. Even after a character’s film franchises have ended, Marvel has found ways to incorporate them into the MCU in other properties over the years, and the inclusion of the new Disney+ limited series provides even more properties in which he may make his return if it isn’t in his own film.

Evans has appeared in a number of other projects after leaving Marvel, including the mystery-comedy ‘Knives Out’ and the crime thriller ‘Defending Jacob’. Evans doesn’t have many projects on the horizon, with the exception of Adam McKay’s packed political satirical comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’, which is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

If these reports are to be believed, he’s making time for Marvel once more. Stay tuned with us for further updates.