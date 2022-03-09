Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Have Become Real Life Cut Throat Enemies

Captain America and Iron Man were not the best of friends in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it seems like their friendship is as dynamic in real life as it was on-screen.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are two stalwarts of the MCU and also, Hollywood. Even though they pretty much joined hands towards the end of both their journeys in the MCU, there was constant friction between Iron Man and Captain America, which was always obvious. In real life as well, both the actors don’t shy away from reminding each other of the constant enmity that they shared in the MCU. Their clash was at the zenith in 2016 with the release of the MCU film ‘Captain America: Civil War’. The two superheroes created their own factions and fought each other to their heart’s content. But now that Iron Man has officially ended his journey and Captain America gave up his shield, it will be interesting to see where their bittersweet friendship goes now.

BFFs let you share their umbrellas, right @ChrisEvans ? pic.twitter.com/1nJoJrFkZr — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 13, 2019

The two never quite missed a moment to share their off-screen leg-pulling either. In 2019, RDJ posted a fan-made picture in a Tweet and captioned it ‘Technically it’s your umbrella, but I’m holding it’. He also wrote ‘BFFs share their umbrellas’. It was a quip as the famous shield of Captain America was being used as an umbrella in the picture. Downey also tagged Chris in the post.

The fans were exhilarated to see the online banter between two of their favourite stars. Chris’ response came a few days later, where he reposted RDJ’s post and wrote that technically it was his shield but he was honoured to hold that. This was also in reference to the movie wherein the film ‘Civil War’, Tony says that it was not Cap’s shield as it was Tony’s father who had made it. This finally led Cap to hand his shield over to Tony.

Iron Man and Captain America were more often divided on multiple issues that pertained to the Avengers. Their fan base is also clearly divided. This is due to the fact that both the superheroes’ feud was quite long-running. At the end of ‘Civil War’, it was revealed that Steve Rogers had hidden the truth about Tony’s parents. It was Bucky, Cap’s friend, who was responsible for their deaths. However, by the end of the film, things were quite okay between the two.

In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the two were seen yet again feuding a little in the beginning. However, in order to defeat Thanos, they had to join hands and they did. Thus, together, they saved the world from Thanos.

It’s clear that this online banter is all in good spirits. While on-screen, they have disagreed many times, in real life, they both are best friends and it shows. Let’s wait and watch if we are lucky enough to ever get to see them together again, on-screen.

Tell us in the comments which have been your favourite MCU moment between the two? Also, tell us which side were you on during the good old ‘Civil War’ days?

