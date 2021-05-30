Shocking! Chris Evans And Michael B Jordan In A Fight To Win Brie Larson

Brace yourselves for this will be the Avengers love triangle you might want to jump into! According to a tabloid, the ‘Captain America‘ and ‘Black Panther‘ stars are competing to date Brie Larson. She’s an Oscar-winning actress whose compelling performance in the 2015 film ‘Room’ catapulted her career to success.

No wonder Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan along with other Hollywood hunks are “lining up to date” the actor! Keep reading to discover whether the claims are true or if they’re fabricated by tabloids.

“Gossip Cop” published a tabloid’s claim citing the actor’s wishes to pursue a romantic relationship with Brie Larson. A supposed source shared with the magazine, “Everything that Brie touches is turning to gold right now, and she is being offered some amazing roles. She’s focused on her work, but ever since her engagement [to Alex Greenwald] ended, a lot of guys in the industry have been paying Brie close attention”.

Video Credits: ChristineDoesCons

The alleged insider went on to claim that the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are both “jumping at the chance to take Brie on a date”. The controversial source also said, “It could easily turn into a fight between Captain America and Erik Killmonger!” Brie Larson is friends with both stars and has worked with them outside of the MCU but that’s all there is.

This comic-book love triangle has no evidence to prove itself and is simply untrue. Chris Evans is single right now, but Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson aren’t! The ‘Black Panther’ star is in a relationship with Lori Harvey and Larson is dating Elijah Allan-Blitz since 2019. She’s known to have gone public with their relationship in February 2020 at the coveted Academy Awards! Neither stars are endeavouring to take Brie out on a date, and they’re all just good friends!

Brie Larson and Chris Evans are good friends

The actors worked together long before either of them were cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans was first roped in to portray Steve Rogers and years later, Larson stepped into the role of Captain Marvel. They first starred together in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ in 2010, but he was always supportive of his former co-star getting her own superhero role.

Video Credits: ScreenSlam

At a panel at Wizard World Philadelphia in 2016, he said (via The Mary Sue), “I love Brie Larson. We did a movie together back in ’09”, adding, “I cannot say enough about Brie Larson. I think she’s phenomenal, and I really hope that happens”.

And it did happen! At the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Larson shared her experience of working with Evans. “It’s a family through and through … I had a really good time …” she said proudly.

She features alongside Michael B. Jordan in ‘Just Mercy’

Surprisingly, both Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have worked with Brie Larson in the past. Jordan starred in the legal drama ‘Just Mercy’ alongside the actress back in 2019. Her character was modelled after Eva Ansley, who helped co-found the Equal Justice Initiative in 1989 with Bryan Stevenson, who Michael B. Jordan portrayed in the film.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

The film received positive reviews with Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson being praised for their nuanced performances. Their interviews made fans realize that the pair were simply co-stars and friends, with no room for anything more. Brie shared a similar experience working with Chris Evans, who she has repeatedly mentioned being fond of.

Brie Larson will reprise her role in ‘The Marvels’, the anticipated sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’. Chris Evans will be seen in ‘The Gray Man’ a thriller starring Ryan Gosling and other stars and later, ‘Lightyear’. Michael B. Jordan too has several projects lined up, including ‘Babylon’, ‘A Journal For Jordan’ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’. He will also be reprising his role as Erik Killmonger in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in 2022.

Are you excited to see Brie Larson, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan in their upcoming films? Let us know in the comments.