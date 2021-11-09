Charlie Cox To Return As Daredevil But With A Twist

Daredevil is back but with a surprising twist on ‘She Hulk’.

Marvel Studios had a great 2021 starting with ‘WandaVision’ and with recent upcoming blockbusters ‘Eternals‘ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘. But new thrills are still coming your way, especially when it comes to the utilisation of old MCU characters that were axed by Netflix. We recently saw the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock in ‘No Way Home’. Even old heroes like Fantastic Four and the X-Men have found their way home, but this is just the beginning. The biggest news comes from She-Hulk where the long-dead Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will rise from the ashes but in an entirely new form.

Highlights —

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to return in a new avatar on ‘She-Hulk’

The reemergence of Man without fear

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to return in a new avatar on She-Hulk

Charlie Cox Daredevil to return in a new avatar on ‘She-Hulk’

Spoilers were recently spilt by the moderator team of Marvel Studios on the subreddit. They reaffirmed that Charlie Cox will be reprising the role of Daredevil aka Matt Murdock. Netflix had previously cancelled the Daredevil series, but he is making a return in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk. They revealed that Cox will play a “different” version of the character than the version of Daredevil seen on Netflix, without giving any reason for redefining Daredevil.

Related: Charlie Cox Slyly Confirms Daredevil’s MCU Debut

The reemergence of Man without fear

Charlie Cox was rumoured to be making an appearance not only in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but also in ‘She-Hulk’ that stars Tatiana Maslany (of ‘Orphan Black’ fame) and Mark Ruffalo. All these rumours point to the fact that Matt Murdock will be entirely different from the one we saw on Netflix. The mystery revolves around how Marvel would achieve it. How would they make Cox’s MCU Daredevil play differently than the way he played the masked vigilante on Netflix.

Video Credits: Protocol 36

Some sections of the fans who follow the comics think that Marvel Studios would make use of Daredevil’s classic yellow suit from the comics that wasn’t utilized in the Daredevil series on Netflix. All of this should be called a rumour until Marvel Studios make an official announcement or the audience see the trailer of ‘She Hulk’. A range of debates is happening on various platforms about the relationship between the Netflix and Marvel versions of Daredevil. Fans are hoping that Marvel Studios will be bringing a better version of Charlie Cox on Daredevil.

If all goes well, ‘She-Hulk’ would hit the platform sometime in 2022. It has already received so much traction because of rumours around Daredevil.