Charlie Cox Confirmed To Return In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Charlie Cox isn’t going anywhere! He is here to stay as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in MCU.

While rumours were already afloat that Charlie Cox hasn’t ended his stint in Marvel, Kevin Feige has confirmed that a lot has been in store for him and his fans in the future MCU.

Kevin Feige teases special things for Charlie Cox

Will Daredevil come as a standalone series on Disney Plus?

Kevin Feige teases special things for Charlie Cox

When Cinemablend asked Kevin Feige if fans will be able to see Charlie Cox in future projects, his response came as a pleasant surprise to his fans.

He confirmed that Charlie Cox will keep appearing as Matt Murdock in the MCU after playing Daredevil in the Netflix series that was cancelled by the streaming giant. Since the time, Netflix ran an abrupt cancellation spree and cancelled the MCU series one by one, fans were anxious to know if they will see their favourite characters on screen again.

Feige made it clear that if ever Daredevil is seen in future, Charlie Cox will remain the one playing it. He said, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil”.

Kevin Feige teases special things for Charlie Cox

However, when asked about the series and films where he will make an appearance, his reply was quirky, yet positive. “Where we see that how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Will Daredevil come as a standalone series on Disney Plus?

Cox was constantly being questioned about his Daredevil return ever since Netflix axed his independent show in 2018. The devastated fans of the street-level Marvel series wanted to know the stance of Cox on the same. Back in 2019, he released a statement admitting that the cancellation of Daredevil took a toll on him as he was fully prepared for season 4. He revealed that he’d turned down great offers thinking that the fourth season of the show is happening.

Daredevil recently made his appearance in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home‘, however, it remains to be seen if he would get another standalone series on Disney Plus. After the success of ‘WandaVision‘, one can expect the same level of success for ‘Daredevil’ if Marvel revives the series on its streaming platform.

No comments have been made by the senior officials of Marvel on the likelihood of ‘Daredevil’ series revival. But, the future of Charlie Cox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands secure.

Let us know your views on Charlie Cox and if you would like to see him playing Daredevil in the future in the comments box below. Would you like to see ‘Daredevil’ Season 4 on Disney Plus?