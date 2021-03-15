Thor To Face Captain Marvel’s Fury In Love And Thunder

Will Captain Marvel go up against Thor in Marvel Studios’ ‘Love and Thunder’ or will a romance brew up between them?

Marvel superhero Thor has achieved something that nobody in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done yet – lead four solo movies. Marvel Studios is returning with the God of Thunder with their upcoming movie, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are once again teaming up after the success of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. But this time, Thor will have to share the spotlight with Captain Marvel among a few others, as ‘Love and Thunder’ is supposedly set to feature them. Continue reading to find out which characters will be seen on-screen in this upcoming blockbuster.

Is it true that Captain Marvel is returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

It has already been revealed that Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster and Jaimie Alexander will be back as Lady Sif. However, there are new sources that tell us that Larson will be involved in Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie ‘Thor 4’.

Many stars have been spotted travelling to Australia, and the latest familiar face that has been spotted is none other than our Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Larson will be popping up in various projects such as ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney Plus and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which means we’ll see her at least twice before Captain Marvel 2 finally drops on November 2022. Consider this as a part of a wider push from Marvel to ensure that Carol Danvers is at the heart of the MCU going forward.

Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, #Nebula and #Mantis actresses, have left Australia after presumably completing their filming for #Thor4. pic.twitter.com/mgiz4BVIzc — AG MEDIA NEWS (@AGMEDIANEWS) February 11, 2021

But fans are wondering what will the Thor-Captain encounter look like?

Captain Marvel vs. Thor – Will they fight a battle?

It’s confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy are joining the God of Thunder in Taika Waititi’s movie. The inclusion of the Guardians and an alien antagonist suggests that ‘Love and Thunder’ will mostly take place in outer space, and so it fits that Thor and friends will bump into Captain Marvel during their adventures.

Reportedly, Carol will go up against Thor. Though this remains unconfirmed by the studio, we’ll know if the information regarding Larson is true or not, very soon. Are you excited to watch Captain Marvel go up against Thor in the upcoming movie?

When will ‘Love and Thunder’ come out in cinemas?

When Marvel Studios announced their plans for Phase 4, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was set to be released on November 5, 2021. However, when ‘Black Widow’ was delayed due to the pandemic, all the Phase 4 movies had to be pushed further. So, the release slot for the fourth Thor movie was moved to February 18, 2022. Later, it was moved forward a week to February 11, 2022. Too good to be true? Anyway, it will be released in the UK and US cinemas on May 6, 2022.

Originally, the plan was to begin the shooting of ‘Love and Thunder’ in August 2020, but it actually began in the last month, which means we will soon get to see our favourite characters – Thor, Captain Marvel, Lady Sif, and others once again on the screens.

So, are you excited to watch Thor and Captain Marvel stand against each other in ‘Love and Thunder’? Which other characters do you think might be returning in Thor 4? Are you waiting for the movie’s trailer like us? It’s not likely to be out soon. However, you can stay tuned with us for the latest updates. We are keeping our ears open to serve you with fresh information by the day. Also, don’t forget to mention your thoughts in the comment section below.