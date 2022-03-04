Brie Larson Starring Captain Marvel Solves Carol Danvers’ Biggest Problem

‘The Marvels’, the next Larson-led MCU film, has the potential to solve Carol Danvers’ biggest problem since her MCU debut, thanks to its protagonist roster.

Captain Marvel made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2019 film of the same name, which marked the MCU’s first female-led project. ‘Captain Marvel’ was a standalone film with few connections to the larger MCU, aside from cameos by Nick Fury and Phil Coulson.

Larson reprised her role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and made a cameo appearance in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ mid-credits scene. Carol Danvers, on the other hand, still has a major problem, despite her three MCU appearances. Danvers has no strong ties to any MCU character besides Nick Fury and Monica Rambeau, which makes her feel tacked on in certain ensemble settings. So, how is Carol Danvers’ problem to be solved? Read on to know more.

The Avengers have been portrayed as a family or a bunch of mates rather than coworkers throughout the MCU, but Captain Marvel’s lack of personal relationship to the other Avengers violates that pattern and hurts her character. Luckily, Marvel Studios’ next Larson-led film, ‘The Marvels‘, has a great chance to correct this problem. Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau as Spectrum, and Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel are expected to be the focus of the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel.

This allows Danvers to form stronger bonds with other MCU characters and abandon her lone wolf persona, which has hampered her character development. Furthermore, other MCU heroes such as War Machine could make cameo appearances in ‘The Marvels’, enabling Marvel Studios to acclimate his romantic relationship with Danvers from the comics.

Captain Marvel could form a close bond with Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, much like Captain America did with Falcon and Bucky, deepening her connection to the MCU. Danvers’ problem would be solved by increasing the number of characters with whom she has genuine relationships, allowing her to become a more essential part of the shared universe.

Carol Danvers’ problem to be solved by a new love interest

‘The Marvels’ could continue pursuing Rhodey and Danvers’ love story, giving Danvers a close correlation to one of the MCU’s oldest characters and nourishing her feeling of belonging to the larger MCU from the audience’s perspective, as teased in ‘Endgame’.

Carol Danvers can start to form meaningful relationships with more MCU characters thanks to Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan’s involvement, which has held her character back since her debut. This is likely to continue in ‘Avengers 5’, where she will undoubtedly interact with more major MCU characters and form new friendships.

A new love with Rhodey would also speed up the resolution of this issue, but his presence in the sequel has yet to be confirmed. When ‘The Marvels’ hits theatres on February 17th, 2023, it will answer a lot of questions and address a bunch of problems from the first ‘Captain Marvel’. In the meantime, fans can re-watch the first movie or keep themselves occupied with other MCU films and series on Disney+ and Netflix.

Do you think Captain Marvel's problem will be solved in the MCU? Will the upcoming Carol Danvers superhero movie be a hit or a miss? What are your theories about the sequel?