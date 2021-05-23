Egoistic Captain Marvel Gives The World More Reasons To Hate Brie Larson

Why is Brie Larson hated so much amongst all the other avengers?

No matter how good of an actor you are, some celebrities fail to make a special place in the hearts of the audience. Well, it looks like people are not very fond of our Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson. While initially, we all assumed that this hatred was because of her character as Captain Marvel, but now it looks like that this feeling extends beyond her role as a superhero, maybe it is a bit more personal.

Why do people hate Brie Larson?

After doing some research, it is clear that Captain Marvel is not the only reason why people dislike Brie Larson.

She is an angry feminist

It feels so good when you see women standing for their rights; standing for equal opportunities; standing for what they believe in. However, in the garb of feminism, some believe in pulling men down to prove themselves as superior. Well, the same seems like the case with Brie Larson. We can’t deny that Brie is an outstanding actor, but her “I don’t need your opinion” attitude didn’t sit very well with the public. It so happened that when many fans became vocal about casting a female superhero in Captain Marvel, just to compete with DC, Brie disregarded them by stating that she doesn’t care about what males have to say about her movie as it is not made for them.

She lacks a sense of humour

Yes, you are hearing it right! Many people were quick to point out that Brie has a dry spell when it comes to being funny and sometimes she tries her hands on failed sarcasm, which, unfortunately, makes her look like a shrewd person.

Captain Marvel is not the only reason why people hate Brie Larson

She comes out as arrogant

Maybe Brie lacks basic communication skills or maybe, this is in her very nature, but Brie does not know how to mingle with others. Fans believe that in one of her interviews with Chris Hemsworth and Cheadle, when both were trying to compliment her, Brie got a little defensive, and came out as an extremely arrogant and pessimistic person. And not just group interviews, even when she is alone, Brie comes out as somewhat narcissistic, who considers herself better than others.

She didn’t do justice to her role in Captain Marvel

Given her performance in ‘Room’ for which she won an Oscar, undoubtedly Brie is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry. However, this time fans are saying that Brie just did not seem like a right fit for the role of Captain Marvel, and other actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clarke, Ella Balinska, Shailene Woodley, Kat Graham, Kristen Bell, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Laura Vandervoort, could have made the movie more entertaining.

It was because of the pandemic that the entire schedule of Phase 4 of Marvel Universe was a little disrupted. Where earlier ‘Captain Marvel 2’ was supposed to release in July 2022, a change has been made in the release date with ‘Black Panther’ releasing in July and ‘Captain Marvel’ on November 11, 2022, in the UK and US.

