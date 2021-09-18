Captain Marvel Doomed: Brie Larson Chooses Spirituality Over Marvel

Brie Larson is planning a retreat to India by being part of the limited series on Ram Dass? Is she planning to resign from ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

Brie Larson is producing a limited series based on the late American spiritual teacher, psychologist, and author, Ram Dass, along with Elijah Allan-Blitz, and Brian Grazer. Foundation leaders of “Love, Serve, Remember”, Raghu Markus and Rameshwar Das will serve as the executive producers on the show.

Brie Larson has found her reason to smile with new spiritual series

The story of Ram Dass

Brie Larson bored with playing superhero

BRIE LARSON HAS FOUND HER REASON TO SMILE WITH NEW SPIRITUAL SERIES

Ram Dass’s son Peter Reichard is supremely excited for the upcoming project and exclaimed,

“Elijah Allan-Blitz and his family have been front and centre of my relationship with my ‘Bio-Dad'”

Brie Larson ditches Marvel for spirituality in India

He was fascinated with the idea when Elijah told him about television series being planned about RD’s life. He is also happy with Brie Larson coming on board. Brie Larson has a different reason to be excited, according to her fans. She is pissed with constant media coverage against her, which is hurting her mental health. This project on a spiritual leader will help her distract her mind from Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time. Rumours floating around speak of Larson planning to build her nest in some other genre as she can’t handle the pressures of being a superhero. With this project, she has found herself in a good position to bid adieu to MCU forever.

THE STORY OF RAM DAS

Richard Alpert who became Ram Dass later was a Harvard professor whose image was maligned after the mushroom trip he took. He conducted experiments with his colleague Timothy Leary that was funded by Harvard. The objective of the project was to observe the effects of magic mushrooms on graduate students. Their experiments on the double-blind study of drugs and the mystical experience were illegal at that time and got them both fired.

He later met a guru in India and changed his name to Ram Dass. He brought back the wisdom acquired from the guru to America and became the father of modern yoga in the USA. He wrote a book “Be Here Now” which became a global phenomenon.

Ram Dass himself has given his blessings to the project produced by Emmy Award-winning producer pair for Outstanding Original Interactive Program for their work on “The Messy Truth: The VR Experience”. Dass’ life rights are preserved by Love Serve Remember Foundation.

BRIE LARSON BORED PLAYING THE SUPERHERO

The project will take the cast and crew and others on a spiritual trip to India. Larson has confessed that she is deeply interested in mystics. Superhero content isn’t appealing to her anymore and she is looking to do some critically acclaimed project like other Oscar contemporaries. It seems like she has found one project where she can showcase her craft as an actor.