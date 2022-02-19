Unbelievable: Captain Marvel Brie Larson Takes The Fans By Surprise Once Again

Brie Larson’s new fitness goals are the inspiration we need to hit the gym!

We all know that celebrities have to go through a lot of transformation to play that one particular character. Be it losing weight, or putting on weight, the hard work and efforts these celebrities put in need applause from all of us. Similarly, our Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson has started a new training regime to get into shape for her new Captain Marvel movie. And trust us, her new regime is a major fitness goal.

In a conversation with “Insider”, Brie Larson opened up about her training regimen to get into superhero shape for her second MCU solo film. While she did not specify how much time she spent exercising, she did reveal that it had become a “big part” of her daily routine and that she no longer takes breaks from it. Larson revealed that “different goals” helped her “definitely (push her) further” in her physical fitness.

This time, Larson was more focused on “new challenges” rather than breaking any specific weight records, “I wasn’t gonna try to break my deadlifting record or hip thrust record. To me, it felt like I had done that. I wanted to focus on new challenges”.

She suggested that this time around, her character has “greater mastery over her powers”, which means the actress would have to be “more limber” and “more ready” for the action that will be captured on camera. “In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one. She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal”.

Unbelievable what Captain Marvel has done this time!

Brie also talked about her internal motivations, “I just started to get kind of obsessed with it. When people say like, ‘Oh, girls can’t do that’, it just makes me wanna do it even more. So, there were huge accomplishments this time and I just feel like my body’s just getting more and more used to this and more and more excited. Now, it feels weird to not train. I look forward to it”.

Captain Marvel is only getting stronger

Even with Brie Larson’s strength in her first solo film from 2019, it’s evident that this version in ‘The Marvels’ will push things to a new level.

Carol Danvers was able to release herself of the inhibitor chip that was holding back her Tesseract-given abilities in the third act of ‘Captain Marvel’. As detailed in 2021’s ‘Wanda Vision’, she used that strength in two fights against Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, nearly killing the Mad Titan herself.

We don’t know how her training will pay off in the sequel of ‘Captain Marvel’, but we surely know that Brie Larson is only getting stronger. Till the time the sequel releases, keep visiting DKODING for all the latest updates on ‘Captain Marvel’.

