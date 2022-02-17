Captain Marvel Brie Larson Is Fighting Her Biggest Enemy: Depression

Brie Larson says she has suffered from social anxiety for as long as she can remember. Larson narrates her story of dealing with crippling social anxiety and why she needs to share it with the world.

In 2020, when the entire world was spiralling into negativity and isolation, there was someone who was trying to bring in a dose of love, empathy and good vibes into the Internet space. Yes, we are talking about the talented Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, widely popular for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematics Universe. While Brie has always been a very private person for a major part of her life, this channel was her first step to come to light and let the audience know the real her. In one of her episodes, she pointed out that people have seen her mostly from the lens of a filmmaker. This channel allows them to look at her various other perspectives.

The YouTube channel that goes by her name has been a hub of many interesting things happening in one space. Since 2020, Brie has uploaded numerous videos which gives an insight into her life such as her bedtime routine, her post-recovery rituals, her learning to dance, etc. In her first video titled “So, I made a decision”, Larson explained the reason for starting her channel.

“YouTube has been a place where I have learnt so much. Whether it’s like how to use my printer or it’s been like how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place for me to talk about things that matter. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content, that there’s ways for me to express myself personally”, Larson, continued. “But there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.”

In the video, we can see glimpses of numerous people who have had an impact on her life including her mother and grandmother. There is a point in the video where Larson shares her struggles with social anxiety and how Captain Marvel helped to deal with it to a huge extent.

“For me, my baseline has been, I’m an introvert with asthma. Like, that’s been my story for myself … I’m introverted. I’m scared. I have social anxiety. And though, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, ‘Woah, I’m not really that anymore’. And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I’m scared of, has just helped me so much.”

Interestingly, Brie also runs a podcast by the name “Learning Lots” with her best friend Jessie Ennis where she has discussed at length various issues such as anxiety, climate change, purpose, etc.

