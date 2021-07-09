Captain Marvel And Aquaman’s Mera To Pair Together For A Netflix Project

Well, looks like a collaboration between the two biggest actresses of Hollywood, Brie Larson and Amber Heard, is soon going to happen.

We know a movie is going to be top-notch when it has an intriguing storyline, effortless direction, and the stardom of not only one but two exceptional actors. Want to know what we are talking about? Well, Netflix is groping in our very own Amber Heard aka Mera and Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel to work together on a project. We know that this does sound a little unbelievable, knowing that the two belong to different worlds of MCU and DCEU, but we are not kidding when we say that the dreams of many are on their way to come true.

Brie Larson and Amber Heard to star in a Netflix project?

Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

WILL WE SEE BRIE LARSON AND AMBER HEARD WORKING TOGETHER?

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and Aquaman’s actress Amber Heard to pair together for a Netflix project

Yes, rumours have it that Brie and Amber will soon start working on a Netflix project together. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Netflix is developing a project that would be starring both Brie and Amber in lead roles. However, till now we don’t know any details regarding the possible plotline, or when the production will begin, so we can’t really say when we can expect to see this collaboration between the two finest actresses on our TV screens.

WHEN WILL ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL 2’ RELEASE?

It was back in 2020 when Marvel officially confirmed that there will be a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’. Well, due to the pandemic, phase 4 of Marvel was delayed a little bit. Where earlier the movie was scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, there was again a change made in the release schedule and now ‘Black Panther‘ would be taking over this date and ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ is all set to release on November 11, 2022, in the UK and US. The shooting of the movie is presumed to begin soon and Brie Larson would be seen reprising her role of Captain Marvel, with South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon joining the cast.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ‘AQUAMAN 2’?

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is all scheduled to release on December 16, 2022. Director Jason Wan will be helming the sequel, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard reprising their roles.

Do you think it is possible to see both Brie Larson and Amber Heard together?