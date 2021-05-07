Captain Marvel 2 Set To Repeat MCU’s Iron Man 2 Blunder

Various reports suggest that Brie Larson will soon begin shooting for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Let’s find out if it will make the same mistake as Robet Downey Jr.’s ‘Iron Man 2’.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson made her debut as Captain Marvel in the year 2019. It was Marvel Studios first movie that starred a female protagonist. The actress made an appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ too. She proved to be physically stronger than all the Avengers. Captain Marvel didn’t move an inch when the mighty powerful Thor head-butted her. Currently the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is in the works. It will be directed by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta and mark the return of Brie Larson.

The MCU does not have a high track record of sequel movies. Hence, before ‘Captain Marvel’ releases in 2022, they will have to carefully study what will or would not work for the audience. Some of the MCU sequels like ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, ‘Endgame’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ are loved by fans. But they are also said to be the worst. Although ‘ Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ proved out to be an exception. The ‘Iron Man 2’ is said to have started the series of sequel failures. The movie was MCU’s first sequel. It lacked to keep up with the spark of its first movie. ‘Iron Man 2‘ straight away led into ‘The Avengers‘. It introduced various characters instead of focussing on just one. It includes superheroes such as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), gave a glimpse of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), S.H.I.E.L.D. and the War Machine (Don Cheadle). This pattern continued with ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ too.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is expected to repeat the ‘Iron Man 2’ mistake. Apart from Larson, there will be other MCU heroes in the 2022 release as well. According to various sources, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will include Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. The two were seen together in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Hence, we can expect them to partner in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Other reports also have been suggesting Nova and Ms Marvel play a crucial role. It is said that the movie will feature the Secret Invasion comics storyline. The event will also be adapted in the form of a series which will act as a direct lead-in into the movie.

Who will be the evil Villain of ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

One of the main problems that ‘Captain Marvel 2’ has to tackle is its villain. The MCU has struggled with its villains. However, it did excel with some of them, such as Hela, Killmonger, and Thanos. Many rumours suggest that Super-Skrull will be part of the movie, and it will not be similar to the comics. This time he will have the web-head’s abilities. The inspiration is the Marvel Team-Up #62 that had Carol and Peter fight the Super-Skrull together. The MCU deliberately set up this connection by featuring the Skrulls in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene.

Rumours also suggest X-Men’s Rogue, Moonstone and Korvac from the comics. She is considered the most powerful Avenger in the MCU. Hence, her enemy should also be able to put up a solid fight against her. Apart from this, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ could end up as an Avengers movie. But without most of the mainstream superheroes.

What will Carol Danvers explore in ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

Currently, there has been no update regarding which timeline ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will explore. However, many believe that much of MCU’s not so loved sequels have already been released in Phase 2. So now ‘Captain Marvel 2’ is set to explore something bigger and better. After ‘Endgame’, there is a lot left to explore about Carol Danvers. Many are expecting the period between ‘Captain Marvel’ and Endgame to be explored in the sequel. As nothing has been revealed after the first ‘Captain Marvel’ movie. We straightaway saw her in ‘Endgame’. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has also teased its possibility. Just like how ‘Doctor Strange 2’ will fully incorporate the multiverse, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ could set up Phase 5 of Marvel.

Actor Brie Larson has begun her preparation for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. She has been frequently sharing updates on her YouTube channel. Tell us what you are looking most forward to watching in ‘Captain Marvel 2’!