Captain Marvel 2: Korvac, The MCU Villain Set To Trash Brie Larson

‘WandaVision’ has cast the initiation spell for Phase 4 of MCU in the most magical way possible. It’s soon to be followed by ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. After that, Marvel has a dozen of Disney+ shows and movies to keep you on the edge for the coming years. However, what has recently caught everyone’s eyes is the leaked information from ‘Captain Marvel 2’ original script. The leaks combined with the latest casting calls for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ have hinted at Carol Danvers going head to head with one of the most powerful villains of Marvel Comics – Michael Korvac. Let’s assess the possibilities of this happening and understand what the introduction of Michael Korvac means for MCU.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ casting call and leaked original script characters hint at a too powerful opponent for Carol Danvers – Michael Korvac.

Highlights —

Who’s Michael Korvac in the Marvel Comics?

The casting call confirms Michael Korvac among the three villains.

Post the ‘Infinity Saga’, and the fate that Thanos suffered after daring to take on the Avengers, MCU is on the hunt for a new cosmic-level threat.

There is ‘WandaVision’, ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’, ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Eternals’, and many more building up to the one big ‘Endgame’ scale Phase 4 finale. However, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ seems to be the final nail in the Avengers‘ coffin.

As per the latest reports, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ might set up a cosmic scale villain, who, if not shot down by Carol Danvers, might play one of the major final villains for the Avengers in Phase 4.

According to ‘That Hashtag Show‘, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ original script featured Michael Korvac as the final villain. The original script was written by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Nicole Perlman.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: #CaptainMarvel2 script reveals Michael Korvac as the movie's villain.https://t.co/PafRwFXkpK — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) March 4, 2021

Though the script went into a re-writing by ‘WandaVision’ staff writer Megan McDonnell, it’s reported that Michael Korvac has made it to the final draft.

The other characters who were initially reported to be in the original script and also made it to the final draft are Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel.

MCU fans had a genuine concern regarding the future of MCU villains after Mad Titan snapped half of the universe out of existence in the ‘Infinity Saga’.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ plots a 3-villain storyline with the final villain, Michael Korvac, presenting the biggest threat to Avengers after Thanos.

The concern was about Thanos being too powerful for MCU to carry on and build greater intensity with other villains in the future. However, not many know that Marvel comics have an infinite lineup of Villains as powerful, and even way more powerful than Thanos. Michael Korvac is one of such villains. Moreover, he is known to be the biggest enemy and threat to the Avengers and the universe in Marvel comics.

Michael Korvac was created by Steve Gerber and Jim Starlin. He debuted with Marvel Comics issue ‘Giant-Size Defenders #3 in 1975’.

As CBR.com describes Michael Korvac:

“In Marvel Comics canon, Michael Korvac is a being from an alternate universe who ended up absorbing the Power Cosmic when attempting to hack into the database of Galactus’ space station. He battled and killed multiple members of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy before committing suicide when he found his wife Carina doubted him. Korvac has reappeared in Christopher Cantwell and CAFU’s Iron Man run, intending to reclaim his godlike powers.”

However, Michael Korvac isn’t going to be the only villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. But he is reported to be the final villain. The probabilities are that he’s going to either escape or beat down Carol. And, then reappear in an Avengers Assemble movie in the future of MCU.

‘That Hashtag Show’ has reported that Marvel is looking to cast a “Timothy Chalamet or Michael B. Jordan” type for the role. This supporting male in the 20-30 age range is supposedly going to play the final villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ i.e. Michael Korvac.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is reportedly going to have more than one villain, or as many as 3. While the finale villain is rumoured to be Michael Korvac, the main villain is confirmed to be portrayed by Zawe Ashton.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ will star Brie Larson in the lead. In addition, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani are to be supporting leads as Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel respectively. The movie is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell. ‘Captain Marvel 2’ is set to release in November 2022. Are you excited for ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

