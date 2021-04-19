Captain America Gone Rogue: Chris Evans Is Back To Launch A Secret Avengers Squad

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier along with Captain America are teaming up for a new team of Avengers!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is bracing itself for the possibility of its three biggest heroes: The Falcon, Captain America, and the Winter Soldier going their own separate way and forming a new team of Avengers, the Secret Avengers. 2021 is poised to be an epic year for Marvel fans as the superhero franchise has scheduled so many great titles for release this year on their partner streaming platform Disney+. ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, Marvel’s latest TV series, is still in its nascent stages; having released only 4 episodes of its first seasons as of now.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been wondering about what happened to Captain America aka Steve Rogers after the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The new show ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ has only fanned the flames of fan-made theories regarding Captain America’s fate, including one that theorizes that Captain America has gone to outer space on an expedition to the moon. This could well be true in the comics, Captain America did go to space to create a new and secret team of Avengers.

Captain America to start a secret Avengers team

What is ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ about?

The show, currently streaming on Disney+, picks up where the last MCU movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’ left off. The show has the original actors of The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and The Winter Soldier/Buckie (Sebastian Stan) with several of the other actors from previous MCU movies also featured. The show’s focal point is the passing down of Captain America’s mantle to Sam Wilson (The Falcon) by Steve Rogers. The show sees Sam and Bucky team up and tackles challenges and adventure in a world without Captain America.

What has happened on the show so far?

The first episode of the new series sees the US government appoint a new Captain America, John Walker, to cope with the absence of Steve Rogers. Sam Wilson is tasked with living up to the expectations dropped on him as the new bearer of the mantle of Captain America. The story so far has revolved around Sam recruiting the help of former super-soldiers in order to fight against and put down a recently emerged terrorist group called the ‘Flag Smashers’.

What is the Secret Avengers and what’s Captain America got to do with it?

Captain America had initially founded the Secret Avengers during the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’; the team comprising of Black Widow, War Machine, The Falcon and others. Many fans claim that disbanding the Secret Avengers was a major missed opportunity and that it could have sprung off many interesting storylines such as the Secret Avengers taking on missions that go under the public radar. The Secret Avengers was supposedly formed by Captain America to oppose the Superhero Registration Act, which eventually led to them facing off against The Mighty Avengers themselves as well as the S.H.I.E.L.D.

Do you think there is some potential in bringing back the Secret Avengers? Let us know in the box below.