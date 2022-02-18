Bye Bye DCEU And MCU, Henry Cavill Is Now The Omni Man

After DC and Marvel, ‘Invincible’ is making all the waves on Amazon Prime. There is a possibility that Henry Cavill might play a pivotal role in the live-action ‘Invincible’. Here’s the full report!

Henry Cavill seems to be the hot property among Hollywood producers. The actor is always in the news, whether it is about the frequent rumours of his selection as the new James Bond or the success of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. Now, there is a possibility that Henry can join the live-action adaptation of the highly successful animated series ‘Invincible’. It’s an Amazon Prime series based on a comic book series of the same name. The animated show is currently streaming on Prime and stars Steven Yuen as Mark Greyson, who is a second-generation superhero who inherited his powers from his father, Omni Man. Now, Omni Man is a lesser-known superhero but comes closer to Superman when it comes to having absolutely fantastic superpowers.

Henry Cavill as Omni-Man, created by Joel Torres

Amazon Prime is happy with the performance of the series. Two more seasons of the show have been ordered and this goes on to show that the characters are getting more popular among the fans. Hence, anyone who has followed the trend in Hollywood in recent decades would know that that is almost a certain invitation for a live-action adaptation. Robert Kirkman, who created the series, remained silent on the question of a live-action adaptation. He didn’t deny the possibility and didn’t even give a nod.

Henry Cavill is now the Omni Man

“I’m not telling!” He was asked about the same at the Comic-Con last year. He said, “This is another one of those things that’s a little early going but I will say that there are massive efforts going in to make sure that the film experience is unique [and separate from the animated series] …while also being true to Invincible. I couldn’t be more excited about the stuff that we’re doing but I can’t tell you yet”. He just replied

Henry Cavill Omni-Man ‘Invincible’ image

While the creators aren’t certain yet, there are no ways to stop fans’ imaginations. One such fan, Joel Torres, took to his Instagram and shared a 3D model of Henry Cavill in the Omni-Man avatar.

This certainly looks like something that can become a phenomenon if it comes to be. But, clearly, it’s still very far from reality. However, if we look at it a certain way, Henry Cavill might very well fit the role. After all, Omni-Man is just a more fanatical and callous version of Superman. If Superman were to turn rogue, he’d be more like Omni-Man than Superman himself. Henry does have an experience of playing a dark superhero, the glimpses of which we saw in. Hence, it is out of the question whether Henry will be able to do full justice to the role or not.

J.K. Simmons is the current Omni-Man and living up to a legend like him will not be as easy as it seems. But Henry is trained to play a dark character by the maestro Zack Snyder himself who gave Superman a dark aura for some scenes. Simmons will also be there to guide Henry through the preparations for the role. All in all, it could all turn out very well for all the parties, the actor, the studio and ultimately, the fans. Everyone is thanking Joel Torres for hyping Henry’s Omni-Man up on the fans’ behalf.

With Henry’s gig playing DCEU’s Superman hanging in the middle, we at DKODING expect that Henry will soon reappear in another superhero avatar. Only this time, darker than ever.

Tell us in the comments if you are following 'Invincible' on Prime. Also, tell us if you think Henry is a good fit for the role of Omni-Man.