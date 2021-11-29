Brie Larson’s Worst Regret Is Joining The MCU

Why did Brie Larson turn down the role of Captain Marvel? Let’s find out that and how the actor has been at the forefront of hate from Marvel fans.

In 2014, she co-founded Women of Cinefamily, an initiative that promotes women in movies. She also marched in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and has spoken out in support of transgender rights. She was one of 300 Hollywood women who helped organise the Time’s Up movement in 2018. Brie also has an inclusion rider in place that requires a certain percentage of diversity in casting and production workers. She got honoured in 2019 for her efforts with the Equal Justice Initiative. Despite her support, Brie Larson had received a lot of backlashes when it got announced that she would play Carol Danvers.

Why did Brie Larson turn down ‘Captain Marvel’?

Brie Larson, who gained worldwide acclaim for her depiction of Carol Danvers in ‘Captain Marvel‘, admitted in one of her YouTube videos that she was nervous about taking on the part and even turned it down twice before accepting.

Brie detailed her auditions for numerous movies in her YouTube video. She discussed her ‘Captain Marvel’ casting history. Larson also discussed how she turned down a part with Marvel because she was too afraid to take on such a big role.

During the video, she recalls receiving a call while filming ‘Kong: Skull Island‘. The phone call came from Larson’s team. ‘Marvel is interested in casting you as Captain Marvel’, they added. She replied: “Oh, I cannot do that, I have too much anxiety”, she said. “That is too much for me; I do not think I will be able to manage it.”

So she was like, “Well, tell them no”. And her team told them no. A couple of months later, her team was like, ‘Hey, Marvel called again, are you sure?’, to which she replied: “Yeah, I am too much of an introvert.”

After completing filming for ‘Kong: Skull Island’, Larson met with Marvel and claimed she was very affected by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt really forward-thinking. She was taken aback by how they were discussing feminism and how they were managing it. She went on to say that all of the writers and directors were women that wanted to get as many female voices as feasible.

Larson signed on and was ready to begin after meeting with all members of the creative team. The Oscar winner made her ‘Avengers‘ debut in 2019 with ‘Captain Marvel’. She reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

Why do fans dislike Brie Larson in the Captain Marvel role?

There was some backlash when Brie Larson got introduced as the actress who would play Carol Danvers at Comic-Con. Many fans took to social media to propose alternative actresses they thought would be more suitable for the role, including Kristen Bell, Blake Lively, Zendaya, Shailene Woodley, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Comic book fans were outraged that a woman would play Captain Marvel since originally it was portrayed by a man. It resulted in a significant amount of review bombing before the film was even released. Although most reviews applauded Brie’s portrayal of Carol Danvers in ‘Captain Marvel’, not all fans agreed. Before the film’s debut, there was an uprise in fan outrage.

Brie receives backlash while promoting her movie

Brie has always been outspoken about her political and social beliefs. On multiple occasions, she has advocated for gender equality and sexual assault victims.

During a press conference, Brie stated that her film ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ was not intended for White guys. Brie mentioned that she is a strong supporter of feminism. She further stated that she does not need a 40-year-old White male to tell her what did not work about ‘A Wrinkle in Time’. Later, Brie tried clarifying her intentions, but it did not work in her way.

Not just during promotions, Larson has received backlash on her Youtube videos as well. Brie has her own YouTube account as well. She posted her debut video that had over 2 million views. Despite receiving 196k likes, the video had 144k dislikes. It is a large number of thumbs down. Hence, it is pretty clear why Brie Larson dislikes her Captain Marvel role.

