Well, it looks like ‘The Marvel’ will be greater than our expectations.

The level of excitement and anticipation for the sequel of Captain Marvel is through the roof. The fans of Marvel can’t wait to see what the new chapters unfold and with the level of suspense the creators have built, fans have worked on a few theories. But with what one of the leading actresses of ‘The Marvel’ has to say, it looks like the sequel is going to be epic.

Teyonah Parris on how epic ‘The Marvel’ is

When will ‘The Marvel’ release?

TEYONAH PARRIS THINKS THE ‘THE MARVEL’ IS EPIC

Teyonah is quite excited for her first marvel movie and the same can be predicted with the way she describes her time on the sets of ‘The Marvel’. In ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Parris opened up about her time in London. She said,

“I will tell you that I am in London, I am having an amazing time filming The Marvels, and it’s gonna be pretty epic”

She also added that she can’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres and she is very excited about the same.

DIRECTOR NIA DACOSTA ON HOW LANDING ‘THE MARVEL’ DIDN’T HELP WITH HER STUDENT DEBT

The story of how actors are underpaid in the Hollywood industry has also opened a new chapter on how directors and filmmakers often don’t make as much money as we might think. Director of ‘The Marvel’, Nia DaCosta revealed how landing a Marvel movie didn’t do wonders for her student debt. At an appearance on ‘Audiobroom’s Blank Check podcast’, Nia talked about her financial burden. She said,

Brie Larson’s women-packed ‘The Marvels’ is going to be MCU’s most epic story

“I was like, I will only pay them off if I get a Marvel movie, and now that I have one, I’m like ‘Jesus, I’m still not going to [be able to] pay them all off. Everyone thinks I literally paid them off like when I got the job, which is not how you get paid through the [Directors Guild of America]”.

WHEN WILL ‘THE MARVEL’ RELEASE?

As of now, the sequel of Captain Marvel is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Along with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Imam Vellanki, Zawe Ashton, and Samuel L Jackson will also feature in the movie.

How excited are you to see Brie Larson in the ‘Captain Marvel’ costume again?