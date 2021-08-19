Brie Larson’s First-Ever Short Film From Her Childhood Is As Cringy As It Gets

Brie Larson is one of the most prolific A-listers in the business. With her role as Captain Marvel and her YouTube channel, she is a fan-favourite. Recently, while her stepdad was rummaging through the backlog of their videos, he found a hidden gem, Brie’s first short film, and as described by the actress herself, it was pretty “cringy”.

Few celebrities, if any, share the bond with their fans that Brie does. Larson has, during the pandemic, opened her YouTube Channel, where she opens up about her starhood, her life, and the crazy awkward things she gets up to.

She also debuted her first short film, filled with all the “childhood cringe”. Brie Larson’s short film from childhood is a testament to the fact that she was always meant to be in the movies, even if it doesn’t hold up as a particularly brilliant bit of cinema.

BRIE’S CAREER-GRAPH

When Brie Larson’s music career started with a No. 31 Billboard Hot Single, “She Said”, people might have wanted to become a music star. But, life had different plans for her. Larson was already acting on television when she was a teen, starting with a significant role in ‘Raising Dad’ for WB.

Moving on, Larson had a series of upsets. Her music career didn’t pan out; she didn’t get roles in ‘Juno’ or ‘Thirteen’ despite being shortlisted for both. Back then, she often thought of quitting. She told “Vulture”,

“I can’t tell you how many times I quit only to realize that when the work has been your life, you don’t have a life without it”.

And acting had been Larson’s life for a very long time. So, when she started getting attention for ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’, she was in the driving seat again. With a film credit for ‘21 Jump Street’ to her name, Brie made a jump into indie cinema.

‘Short Term 12’ brought her attention and critical acclaim. Finally, Brie had movies to choose from, and she decided on adventurous roles. Her most prominent role was in ‘Room’, for which she won an Oscar.

Larson hasn’t stopped since, playing a pivotal role in several comedies, and in ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and ending up as the heart and soul of MCU in ‘Captain Marvel’.

FIRST FORAY INTO FILM

As a child actor, Brie’s entire life has been defined by the silver screen. She started with a sketch in ‘The Late Show with Jay Leno’ where she played a child who kills her barbies. Moving on, she played many roles as a teenager, including a bit role in the fan-favourite ‘13 going on 30’.

Recently, Brie revealed that her love for filmmaking reached way back to her childhood on her YouTube channel. When she was 8, she had already directed and acted in her first short.

Brie Larson’s first-ever short film from her childhood is as cringy as it gets

The short, filmed in a home video, sees Larson running away from invisible attackers and trying to escape.

While posting the short on her channel, Brie said it was filled with “childhood cringe”. Well, Brie Larson’s cringy short film is indeed a bit over the top. The young Larson is seen traipsing about miniature cityscape while she tries to escape the camera by running away and screaming.

While it’s not a work of art, it shows Brie’s dedication towards the craft for decades before she stepped into superstardom.

WHY IS IT SPECIAL?

Critics might raise their noses at a Brie Larson’s short film in childhood, but it does show how far the actress has come in her journey. She started with a single mom, and her parents were homoeopathic doctors. Her life has been filled with disappointments and being poor.

Despite all this, she has persevered to create movie magic. When she was in her early 20s, she considered leaving the silver screen. She was exhausted; film roles that she wanted seemed to slip out of her hands.

Yet, Larson has become the face of the biggest franchise in the world. With ‘Marvels’ coming out soon and multiple projects in the works, it’s easy for fans to forget that Larson is human. She trains for hours a day, puts out one brilliant performance after another, and has become a stalwart in her profession. But, beneath it all, she is a hard-working actress.

She might have started with home videos playing the role of a scared kid when she was eight years old. But Brie Larson’s cringy short film is a testament to how far she has come and how far she can still go.

For an A-lister, Brie Larson lives everyday life pretty normally. In her channel, she often plays up her roles at home. How she cooks, what she does, nothing is out of the question. Recently, she released her first short film too. Like all 8-year-olds, her first foray into filming is not much to look at, but seeing how far she has come is inspirational. And unlike her co-stars, she owns her cringe.