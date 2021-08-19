TRENDING TODAY

Brie Larson’s First-Ever Short Film From Her Childhood Is As Cringy As It Gets

Brie Larson's first-ever short film from her childhood is as cringy as it gets
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
DCEU Actor Jai Courtney Aka Captain Boomerang Publically Ridicules MCU
No Newer Articles