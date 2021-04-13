Brie Larson’s Fake Display Of Confidence Screams Of Her Inner Insecurities

What led to a change in Brie Larson’s behaviour? Did her past struggles affect her confidence? Let’s find out more about the ‘Captain Marvel’ actor.

Despite portraying a powerful superhero on-screen, in real life, Brie Larson has struggled with self-confidence. Recently, Larson openly shared her past struggles and how she overcame them. She revealed that she was not confident enough and did not feel pretty enough too. She sensed she would be a supporting character her whole life as she was struggling with the idea of being a star.

Why did Brie Larson feel like an outcast?

Recently, Brie Larson openly talked about her insecurities. She confessed how she used to feel like an outcast. The irrational beauty standards of present times force women to achieve the impossible. In a conversation with W magazine, Larson was asked about what she would tell young women who feel they cannot keep up with the standards of beauty. Those who do not look like everyone else and are not represented by beauty brands and magazines.

Larson talked about how she does not believe that there is a beauty standard. She opened up about her struggles with feeling ugly and like an outcast for most of her life. It took her a really long time to be able to be totally comfortable with herself.

Larson explained how she could be whoever she wants to be with herself. Something she felt gives her solace.

She expressed how it breaks her heart is to think of people in the world who do not feel that they have safety within their own bodies. That, to her, is the ultimate goal in life.

“To do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves. Be who it is that they want to be. Whatever that is knowing, that that can also change” said Larson.

Why did Brie Larson reject ‘Captain Marvel’?

Recently, Brie Larson posted a Youtube video on her 31st birthday. She openly talked about her auditions in a two-part series. The highs and lows of the process. In the second part of her Youtube video, Larson shared her past rejections. The ‘Captain Marvel’ actor shared that she has auditioned for ‘Pitch Perfect’, ‘Iron Man 2‘, ‘Juno’, and many other popular movies. But did not get selected.

While shooting for ‘Kong: Skull Island‘ in Australia, Brie Larson got the call to audition for ‘Captain Marvel’. But she rejected it because she told her team she had too much anxiety to be part of a massive role in a Marvel studio movie. Larson explained that she is too much of an introvert. So, it was way too big of a thing and beyond her comprehension. Later she received another call for the role. She shared that her team had more faith than she had in herself at that time. In her YouTube video, she talked about how she finally agreed to have a meeting with Marvel. After the meeting, she believed in the storyline, the message and the female voices attached to the movie.

Brie shares what changed her nature and confidence

Brie Larson had earlier shared that she found confidence with time and experience. While growing up, Larson wanted better and thicker hair. She saw girls that had thicker hair and would braid it really beautifully. But her hair was pretty scraggly. She struggled with a phase where she would have no makeup and her hair would be wet. It was her way of revolting against the unreasonable expectations of what women should look like. But she finally got comfortable in her skin. She felt she could explore hair and makeup in a way that she could not do previously. During the ‘Captain Marvel’ press tour, Larson felt like she was really stepping into the glamour of it. Finally, she could enjoy the process of becoming a character. While standing on the red carpet, she felt good and confident.

Tell us if you are excited to watch Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ in the comment section!