Brie Larson’s Co-Star Is On Cloud Nine After Working With Her

Brie Larson’s co-star Teyonah Parris, aka Monica Rambeau, is floating on cloud nine! Let’s find out more about Parris’ excitement.

‘Captain Marvel’ released in 2019 and got directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It was a huge success, grossing more than $1 billion worldwide. The film starred Brie Larson as the titular character Carol Danvers. Brie Larson, as Captain America, last battled Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. The first ‘Captain Marvel movie also introduced Monica Rambeau as an eleven-year-old youngster who is grown up now.

TEYONAH PARRIS IS EXCITED TO WORK WTH BRIE LARSON

According to the official synopsis, ‘The Marvels‘ will feature Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. It obviously hints that Brie Larson’s Avenger character will be at the forefront of things. In addition, the synopsis states that she will get accompanied by Teyonah Parris, who was earlier seen as an adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios‘ ‘WandaVision‘. The summary concludes that the film will effectively follow the adventures of a superhero trio, including Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel. She will be introduced in an upcoming Disney+ series making the set-up complete for the trio.

Teyonah Parris will make her feature film debut in ‘The Marvels’. She will return to the character of Monica Rambeau. While speaking to ET Online, Parris expressed her excitement working on ‘The Marvels’ with her co-star Brie Larson.

“I am floating on cloud nine. I am really excited to be able to team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan. It is really cool to all be in one place.”

Parris went on to say that having Nia DaCosta, the director of ‘Candyman’, come over to ‘The Marvels’ with them is a truly unique experience. It’s been incredibly amazing to have the point of view of a smart Black woman, her perspective, and her visual sensibility.

Brie Larson’s co-star is on cloud nine by working with her

‘THE MARVELS’ TO REVEAL MORE ABOUT MONICA RAMBEAU AND BRIE LARSON?

‘Captain Marvel’ was previewed in ‘WandaVision’s’ finale. In a scene with Parris’ Monica Rambeau and a Skrull, who points up in the sky, hinting that someone who lives among them is waiting to meet her. ‘The Marvels’ will most likely reveal what caused the death of Monica’s mother, Maria Rambeau, who was Danvers’ best friend. Their reunion in ‘The Marvels’ is sure to be filled with tension, which makes Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan playing alongside them all the more intriguing.

PARRIS ROOTING FOR NIA DACOSTA

Nia DaCosta, the director of ‘Candyman’, was confirmed earlier this year to take over directorial duties for ‘The Marvels’. Captain Marvel’s directors Boden and Fleck welcomed DaCosta to the franchise. They wished her the best for the sequel. While promoting ‘Candyman’, DaCosta spoke briefly with ET about ‘The Marvels’. She stated that she is pleased about the movie and has Teyonah Parris’ support. DaCosta expressed her excitement about the film, saying it would be a pretty wild trip. Parris agreed, adding that the audience will be surprised because they know nothing about it.

Teyonah Parris spoke with “Collider” about director Nia DaCosta and her work on ‘Little Woods’ and her most recent film, ‘Candyman’. Parris expressed her admiration for DaCosta’s point of view, smartness and sensibilities. Parris added:

“I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about ‘The Marvels’, I mean, it is history. She is making history. She is amazing, and I can not wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta.”

The film has a higher chance of outdoing the first because of DaCosta’s filmmaking alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. It would also allow the key characters to be their most authentic selves. With each character established in either the MCU films or a Disney+ series, ‘The Marvels’ has the possibility of putting the characters in more dynamic situations. It will give viewers a taste of the surprises that DaCosta has planned for ‘The Marvels’.

Despite Marvel’s best efforts to keep things hidden, the ensemble got spotted filming in London. While production is underway, fans will have to wait until November 22nd 2022, to see ‘The Marvels’ on the big screen.

Tell us if you are as excited as Teyonah Parris to work with Brie Larson in the comments!