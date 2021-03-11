The ‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson is known for never doing the same role again – and she’s going to carry the same attitude with ‘Captain Marvel 2’ as well.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is soon going into production to be all set for a November 2022 release. There are a lot of latest rumours and leaks regarding the new villain casting and original scripts. However, with the new casting for ‘Captain Marvel 2’, the role of the lead star Brie Larson is also presenting some question marks. Given that the Oscar-winning ‘Room’ star has never done the same role twice since she acquired the authority of choice, makes fans wonder if she’ll experiment with the role of Captain Marvel as well. Let’s find out what’s going to happen.

Brie Larson portrayed the Marvel superhero, Carol Danvers, in MCU Phase 3 movie ‘Captain Marvel’. The movie introduced Captain Marvel in MCU, and also gave a fresh boost to Brie Larson’s career.

Amid all the praises, hates, controversies and compliments, Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ managed to fly through the 1 billion box-office collections mark.

Brie Larson Won’t Play The Same Character In Captain Marvel 2

After over two years, with a brief appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Brie Larson is all ready to be back as Captain Marvel.

While the works on ‘Captain Marvel 2’ for Phase 4 hasn’t been a secret, in December, Marvel announced the release date and confirmed that Brie Larson is returning as the lead.

On Disney’s 2020 Investor Day, a tweet followed the announcement of ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

It stated: “@BrieLarson returns as Carol Danvers in @MarvelStudios’ Captain Marvel 2. Directed by @NiaDaCosta”.

@BrieLarson returns as Carol Danvers in @MarvelStudios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by @NiaDaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.



Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

It was confirmed that amid all the protests, Brie Larson is returning in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. But the question is, will Brie Larson give in to doing the same role again?

Larson has a wide-ranging resume

Brie Larson has a wide-ranging acting resume. The actress has been in the industry for over two decades now. She has taken upon tasks ranging from doing comedy sketches to doing Indie movies, to starring in some of the biggest budget movies, to giving Oscar-winning performance, and to yielding powers of Captain Marvel.

Ever since Brie Larson earned her place in the industry, she has never returned to doing a similar kind of role that she has already experimented with. If you just look at the years following her Oscar win for ‘Room’ (2015), Brie has done a range of roles. Jumping to ‘Kong: Skull Island’ from ‘Room’, to then taking upon ‘Unicorn Store’, then ‘Basmati Blues’, and then ‘Captain Marvel’. Everything she does is far different from one another.

This raises the question of whether Brie Larson will give in to playing the same role for the fourth time, including the ‘Endgame’, and ‘Infinity War’ cameo.

There are possibilities of Brie Larson taking upon the same role as Captain Marvel, but not having to slide into the exact same skin.

Larson to experiment with Carol Danvers – But why?

No doubt if Brie Larson is returning in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ as Carol Danvers, she’ll play the same role. But it’s not going to be the same character with the same traits, same powers, and same world.

Brie is known to experiment with her characters, and Marvel is taking experimental routes with Phase 4.

Also, note that ‘Captain Marvel’ was set in a timeline almost 25 years before Captain Marvel 2’s expected timeline. This will definitely change a lot of things for Carol Danvers. It will also allow room for Brie Larson to experiment and refine Carol into a new character.

Considering fans weren’t happy with the portrayal of Carol Danvers in ‘Captain Marvel’, the role not being the same again becomes a need and not a choice for Larson and as well as Marvel.

With all these dos and don’ts, rumours are suggesting that Carol Danvers might be revealed as a gay character. Probably MCU’s first gay character. The story might reveal that the relationship between Maria Rambeau and Carol Danvers was much more than that of friends or surrogate sisters.

This will again allow Brie Larson to bring in an entirely fresh perspective to Captain Marvel.

If all the above-mentioned reasons fall short for the needed reincarnation of Captain Marvel, there are plenty of other reasons too.

Marvel trying to go comic accurate with Phase 4 could be another reason. There are many Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers storyline in Marvel comics. Thus, none can say what Marvel is planning to do with the MCU’s Captain Marvel by Brie Larson.

What do you think? Is the much-needed experimentation and improvement in Captain Marvel’s character the best opportunity for Brie Larson and Marvel? Will the Oscar-winning actress carry on her feat of not repeating the same role again?