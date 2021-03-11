TRENDING TODAY

Brie Larson Won’t Play The Same Character In Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson Captain Marvel
DKODING Studio
Saharsh
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
When You Are Keanu Reeves, Oscar's Don't Matter
No Newer Articles