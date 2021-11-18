Brie Larson Will Withstand Any Amount Of Pain To Retain Her Celestial Abs

But judging by her abs, she could be Captain Marvel in real life.

Getting fit and healthy is no joke. Getting fit to play a superhero in a Marvel film is in a league of its own. Brie Larson, who stars as Captain Marvel, had to do a lot of training to look and play the part of a superhero. Turns out, this fitness mania has taken Larson by storm and has resulted in her amazing, out-of-this-world abs.

Felt cute might delete later – or maybe I’d regret that 😜 I learned so much from the comic genius @melissamccarthy on regrets for @LearningLots 💕 Ya’ll got any regrets? pic.twitter.com/7rxkdHV1EC — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 15, 2021

BRIE LARSON’S SHREDDED ABS DON’T BELONG IN THIS WORLD

Brie Larson showed off her killer abs in a recent Instagram post, where she can be seen wearing an Annie Bing crop top and leggings. The crop top reveals her shredded abs in their full glory.

Fans were astounded by the way Larson looked, and many commented about how amazing her abs were.

Brie Larson Will Go to Any Painful Extent to Retain Her Celestial Abs

Appreciation and likes aside, it can’t have been easy for Larson to maintain those abs. We cannot imagine what kind of gruelling exercise routine she has to go through to get (and retain) the abs!

HER FITNESS REGIME IS NOT FOR EVERYBODY

Several articles talk about how intense Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel fitness regime was. Apparently, the actress had to undergo nine months of rigorous training for ‘Endgame’ first and then ‘Captain Marvel’.

She sometimes shares her workout routines on her Instagram page, which shows just how intense her workout is. In one video, she can be seen doing as many as three one-arm pull-ups, because jumping off triumphantly. Now, pull-ups are very difficult in themselves. So one-arm pull-ups are definitely more difficult! They require not only arm strength, but also core strength.

In another video, she’s even doing one-arm push-ups!

One arm push-ups and @Olivia_Rodrigo karaoke to start the day. She’s thriving. pic.twitter.com/nhejVpcAIP — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 9, 2021

The routine looks painful, but Larson does it with a breezy smile on her face. How does she do it, we wonder!