Overambitious Brie Larson Wants To Snatch Tom Cruise’s Career Best Role

Hollywood problem-child Brie Larson now wants the world to see her as the female version of Tom Cruise.

While Brie Larson is an Oscar-winning actor, she’s been embroiled in a fair share of controversy because of her unabashedly blunt remarks in dealing with her stance on roles and co-stars. Brie Larson now wants to be seen as the female Tom Cruise. Let’s have an in-depth look at the details.

Highlights —

About Brie Larson

Brie Larson caught lying

Why some fans don’t like Brie Larson

Brie Larson as female Tom Cruise

Brie Larson wants to snatch Tom Cruise’s role

ABOUT BRIE LARSON

Before her global acclaim as Captain Marvel, Brie’s debut occurred in the movie ‘Short Term 12’ which earned her a nomination for an Independent Spirit award. Brie Larson hit the big leagues once she was awarded the 2016 Academy Award for Best Actress in the critically acclaimed drama, ‘Room’.

Brie’s controversial role as an intergalactic superhero occurred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2019 flick ‘Captain Marvel’, which made over a billion dollars at the box office worldwide, propelling Larson to international stardom and proving she could hold her own even in major studio releases.

However, that success wasn’t without its fair share of controversy.

BRIE LARSON CAUGHT LYING

Reportedly, one month before the official announcement from Marvel at Comic-Con 2016 that they had cast Larson as Captain Marvel, she had been interviewed by MTV UK.

New Video! The Avengers Cast SAVAGELY Roast Brie Larson & She Get's EXPOSED For Lying About Doing Her Own Stunts! Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle & Jeremy Renner All Throw Shade At Captain Marvel! Laugh & Share! https://t.co/NYQLdpmDQe pic.twitter.com/s8jUihWA4O — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) April 22, 2019

During the course of the interview, when she was informed that a number of fans would like to see her assume the role of Captain Marvel, the actor responded, “Who’s Captain Marvel?”

Related: Brie Larson Forcing Marvel To Make Her The New MCU Leader

Larson continued being coy, asking if the character was male, as she’d never heard of a female-led superhero movie existing in the MCU.

This wasn’t the only incident where Brie Larson opted to deceive her fans.

In a 2019 Interview with Entertainment Tonight, Larson publicly claimed to do her own stunts, however, this was pointed out to be false by further inspection, and it was discovered that Larson reportedly used a stunt and body double in both of her Marvel films.

WHY SOME FANS DON’T LIKE BRIE LARSON

Fans have noted that Brie comes across as a provocateur. This comes amidst her attempts at trying to spread awareness regarding the predominantly white, male echelons of influence in Hollywood.

“I don't need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work for him about A Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him. I want to know what it meant to women of color, to biracial women, to teen women of color, to teens that are biracial.” —Brie Larson https://t.co/lFvXCTfczA — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 15, 2018

Her statements have been divisive, as she once stated,

“I do not need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work for him about ‘A Wrinkle in Time’”

This sparked a controversy on social media with some lauding her honest opinions while some criticising her for using the pedestal offered to her to craft a pseudo-social justice warrior narrative.

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

BRIE LARSON AS FEMALE TOM CRUISE

Perhaps the most notable thing about Tom Cruise is his longevity; the actor has been starring in Hollywood movies since the 1980s. He’s planted his feet firmly in the glamorous upper echelons of Hollywood ever since the success of his movie ‘Top Gun’ which propelled him into super-stardom.

Undoubtedly, many entrants into Hollywood aspire to imbibe his dedication and view him as a role model. Even Brie Larson, it would seem.

Apparently, being lauded as the star of the first female-led MCU movie wasn’t enough for Larson, because according to Patreon insider, Daniel Richtman, Larson now wants to be seen as the female Tom Cruise.

Video Credits: ALL RIGHT

We’re left to assume what Brie Larson could imply by wanting to be the female Cruise. They’ve both played jet fighter pilots in their respective movies so that would be a start. Her desire to be perceived as the female Tom Cruise may imply she’s gearing up to perform her own stunts after being exposed for the lie about conducting her own stunts. Could it perhaps hint at her desire to join the cult of Scientology like Tom Cruise too?

At this point, there’s not enough data to ascertain what Brie’s cryptic statements really meant. However, given the spate of controversy surrounding the actor, it’s probably best to keep a weather eye on the horizon until the next enigmatic statement from Brie is made public