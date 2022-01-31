Brie Larson Makes The Ultimate Plan To Beat Trolls

MCU’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, once used a Captain Marvel comic strip to shut down her trolls who were saying her portrayal of Captain Marvel needs to ‘smile more’.

In the year 2019, Marvel Studios made history by making its first movie with a female lead in Captain Marvel. The comic-based movie starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson was a super hit among fans. But, ahead of the film’s release, the superhero flick wasn’t exactly met with open arms, courtesy of internet trolls.

The Comic Strip and 2019 Controversy

A recent appearance of Carol Danvers in Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness’ Avengers #29 has a subtle call back to the 2019 controversy.

Here’s what she says to the Firelord as she gathers her energy back up in this comic strip:

“Sure thing. Why don’t you tell me to smile more while you’re at it, Firelord?”

Brie Larson fired back at her haters and trolls by reposting a series of photoshopped images of male MCU heroes with shiny smiles on their faces instead of serious stares such as hers. It made a great point about the double standards often brought upon women to always look happy, feminine (according to the pre-existing societal norms) and therefore more attractive.

i will never forget the time brie larson posted photoshopped posters of male marvel characters smiling, in response to complaints about captain marvel “needing to smile more” pic.twitter.com/6I4jo8bBys — daysi (@dayasapphic) January 9, 2020

What Followed

The ‘smile more’ line was also part of the 2019 Brie Larson starring ‘Captain Marvel’ movie, in a scene where Carol Danvers comes across a stranger who comments on her before she nabs his motorcycle for her escape.

Brie Larson called for a more inclusive press tour, people online tore down Captain Marvel’s Rotten Tomatoes’ “want to see” score. Within the same week, Rotten Tomatoes changed its policies, but the movie-rating company claimed it wasn’t because of the Marvel release. Not to mention the viral complaints regarding Larson’s Carol Danver’s not smiling in the promotional images and trailer ahead of its spring release.

The grossing numbers certainly showed those trolls because Captain Marvel was the fifth-highest grossing movie of 2019. The movie made $1.128 billion worldwide and audiences gave the film an A-grade on the CinemaScore website. The movie led right into ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which also featured Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers – and it became the biggest movie of all time!

But someone actually edited the footage to leave out many of the women in the movie. It’s a reflection of the fact that there’s still a conservative mindset out there about male and female dynamics.