Brie Larson To Take The Mantle Forward Of New Avengers Team

The actress herself has made it clear that she is up to the challenge.

There has been a lot of speculation of what happens to Earth’s mightiest heroes after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Specifically speaking, who’s going to lead them.

Highlights —

What’s upcoming for ‘Avengers 5’

Why Brie Larson could be the next leader

With the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man and with Steve Rogers choosing to retire, there is a gaping leadership hole among the superheroes about who is going to be the next leader. After all, even superheroes need proper management if they are to save the whole of the earth.

Is Brie Larson Worthy of Becoming the Next Leader of the New Avengers Team?

Enter, Brie Larson, possible leader of the new Avengers team.

Related: Brie Larson Scared Of Captain Marvel Producers

WHAT’S UPCOMING FOR ‘AVENGERS 5’

According to trusted source Daniel Richtman, the actress has made no secret of her desire to lead the dream team.

She has directly reached out to Marvel Studios and even talked to Kevin Feige about moving forward in a leadership role. It’s not yet determined what the plans of the studio itself are, but this is what the actress herself wants for Captain Marvel.

Video Credits: ComicVerse

Larson’s Captain Marvel is technically a newbie in the cinematic universe since the first ‘Captain Marvel’ came out only in 2019. But in terms of narrative continuity in the comics, Captain Marvel has lots more superhero experience than the other Avengers.

Related: Brie Larson Wants Marvel To Repair Her Image With The Marvels

WHY BRIE LARSON COULD BE THE NEXT LEADER

There are many valid reasons that Captain Marvel could take up the mantle. Firstly, she’s extremely powerful. She has a record of doing well and is the most experienced leader that is still around. When it comes to cosmic strength, she is on par. She is also very good at strategising battles while in the midst of the fighting, as she showed when she fought for the Kree.

As regards Brie Larson’s worthiness for the leader of the Avengers team, there is no question about the actress’ calibre and fitness to take on the role! Besides, it would be amazing to have a female leader helming the Avengers at long last.