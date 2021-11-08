Brie Larson To Snatch Scarlett Johansson’s Roles With Disney Film

The highly-publicized Disney-Scarlett trouble had the fans wondering what would become of the future collaborations between the two. Reports surfaced recently that Brie Larson has already replaced Scarlett in the upcoming Disney film ‘Tower of Terror’.

In the past few months, a lot has happened in the Disney studios. While ‘Eternals‘ is all set for a release and several other films under different phases of production, it’s a busy time for the studio. Among all, the biggest headache to deal with, for Disney, has been the lawsuit filed by one of their own, Scarlett Johansson. The Scarlett-Disney legal battle is ongoing without closure in sight. The studio might have tried to resolve the matter privately but to no avail. It was considered a bold step by Scarlett to sue the very company that she has done the biggest projects of recent years with. She was also supposed to work for Disney outside of the MCU as well. The latest report surfaced recently claiming that Brie Larson might replace Scarlett in one of their non-MCU films.

Scarlett Johansson has remained bound with a contract with Disney to play Black Widow in the MCU films since 2012. She made her debut into the superhero universe with the mega-hit film ‘Avengers’. Other than the film being a major critical and commercial success, Scarlett’s portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, was widely appreciated. She later appeared in many MCU team-up and solo films. However, she never got a film of her own. Disney waited until the end of the third phase of MCU to announce the solo ‘Black Widow’ film, which was released in 2021. That is where the trouble began.

When Disney decided to give the film the same day OTT release along with a theatrical release, it was a breach of contract the company had with Scarlett. As per the actress, it robbed her of a potential bonus amount had the film been a major box office success. Disney fought back the lawsuit and then, it became a dirty fight between the two. With many actors, including MCU ones, coming in support of Scarlett, Disney knew their reputation was going to be maligned. But it also meant that the relationship between Disney and Scarlett was going to be strained. While the MCU Black Widow wouldn’t be the same without Scarlett, there are other things Disney could do. As we all know that Disney is a major studio, and they are not just limited to producing Marvel films.

It was announced earlier this year that Scarlett will be appearing in the Disney film ‘Tower of Terror’. However, it was before the whole lawsuit thing happened. This led to widespread speculation that Disney and Scarlett are not going to be working together for a while. Amidst those gamblings came stories that Disney has been intending to let Scarlett go and bring some other actress to play the part. It wasn’t hard to guess who would be her replacement.

Brie Larson has been in Disney’s good books ever since she donned the suit of Captain Marvel. So, if the reports are to be believed, Disney has roped in Brie Larson to replace Scarlett for the film ‘Tower of Terror’. There was also a report that the film could be shelved but Disney cleared that they were going ahead with it.

Now, neither Disney nor Scarlett has confirmed her exit from ‘Tower of Terror’. But given the uncertain turn of events at Marvel, it can very well be a probability. Even Brie Larson hasn’t commented on whether she has replaced Scarlett. Does her silence mean that she’s ready to grab what belonged to Scarlett?

