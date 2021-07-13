Tipster Daniel Richtman claims Brie Larson is dying to grab a role in Harry Potter. Which character can she play? Any guesses?

For some reason, Brie Larson is the favourite target of media for creating link-up rumours, gossips and theories linked to her. Being an outspoken Marvel girl, she remains in news for her straightforward opinions. She is loved and hated equally by the fans because the lady is known to be not mincing her words. Daniel Richtman, the Hollywood insider, reveals that the Oscar-winning actress is vying for a role in the Harry Potter universe.

Brie Larson auditioning for the Harry Potter TV series?

Will Brie Larson lock horns with Emma Watson?

BRIE LARSON AUDITIONING FOR THE HARRY POTTER TV SERIES ?

After the news of Brie Larson joining the Star Wars franchise, the claim seems like another hypothetical gossip. He didn’t even mention what part she is supposed to play. A TV series on the Harry Potter universe is in the early stage of making at HBO Max. It is not clear whether Richtman is talking about the same HBO Max TV series or not.

Brie Larson to play this character in Harry Potter

Due to the utter lack of details provided by the source, it is hard to even anticipate Larson doing the fantasy drama project. Harry Potter books written by J K. Rowling were previously adapted into a popular blockbuster film franchise led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

In order to compete with Netflix, the streaming platform HBO Max is conceiving a live-action series based on Rowling’s famous creation. According to THR, the project is currently in the early stages at the HBO Max that is owned by WarnerMedia. The streaming giant is engaging with screenwriters to adapt into a screenplay for the small screen.

WILL BRIE LARSON LOCK HORNS WITH EMMA WATSON?

A lot of early-stage exploratory meetings are taking place but the casting hasn’t even begun. It is unclear whether Larson is already reading herself for the anticipated TV series.

Previously, the eight-film series was a big blockbuster and made Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliff big stars. Brie Larson who is already famous as Captain Marvel wouldn’t risk her reputation by competing with someone of the likes of Emma Watson. It is obvious that if the series is made, every actor will be compared with the film’s actor. No big, established Hollywood star takes such a risk.

For the information of readers, Warner Bros, the sister company of HBO Max, is currently engaged in filming the third instalment of the spin-off franchise ‘Fantastic Beasts‘.

As we know, Brie Larson is currently busy with the big Marvel project- ‘Captain Marvel 2‘- that entirely rests on her. Later, she will jump into the AppleTV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, but whether she is locking horns with other actresses for a role in Harry Potter is not confirmed.

Daniel Richtman keeps leaking information from Hollywood, some of which comes out to be true. Let’s wait for some time to find if this news by him is actually true or just another fake story.

Let us know in the comments box below if you are eager to see Brie Larson in HBO Max’s Harry Potter series.