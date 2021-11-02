Some fans may be perplexed by Brie Larson’s green Captain Marvel suit, but comic aficionados are aware that it is linked to the Kree and Mar-Vell.

Fans have been excited to see Brie Larson in the character’s now-iconic suit since she was cast as Captain Marvel in the film of the same name. Carol Danvers has worn a variety of costumes as a crime fighter, but it’s the suit she’s worn since dropping the Ms. Marvel moniker that fans anticipated would appear in her debut solo film. Captain Marvel was almost replaced by Scarlet Witch at the end of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

Although the delay was upsetting, it gave more time to perfect the character and clothing, as well as give her a meaningful introduction. Many speculated that it will appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as a cameo, but thanks to Captain Marvel’s start of principal photography, we won’t have to wait long. Some of the clearest set photographs fans could hope for surfaced earlier today, showing Larson in her entire outfit for the film. The only difficulty was that it was green instead of red, blue, and gold. Long-time comic readers, on the other hand, found the look exhilarating rather than perplexing.

Brie Larson To Have A Shade Of Green In Captain Marvel 2

CAPTAIN MARVEL TO HAVE A GREEN SUIT

Even for those who have been reading Captain Marvel comics for a long time, Carol Danvers’ backstory can be perplexing. We’ve already covered how Jude Law’s Mar-Vell connects to Captain Marvel, but there are a few more elements to cover to explain the green suit. When Mar-Vell first arrived on Earth, he wore a green and white suit and went by the name Captain Marvel. He eventually upgraded to the more iconic red and blue suit with the gold star, which Carol would later emulate when she got similar skills.

Don’t forget the first Kree uniform! Then she upgraded it to the iconic red/yellow/blue!!!! MY HEART ITS HAPPENING #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/zJLq78wnd6 — ✵ Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) January 25, 2018

Carol eventually adopted her black and gold outfit, which she wore for most of her time as Ms. Marvel, but when she assumed Mar-mantle Vell’s after he’d been dead for years, she reverted to a costume inspired by him. Carol would undoubtedly wear some variation of this current outfit in the MCU, but it was also a fair bet that Marvel would alter it in some way to make it appear decent in real life. Surprisingly, the outfit displayed today appears just as an MCU version of Captain Marvel’s costume would, albeit with a different colour scheme.

WHY IS BRIE LARSON’S SUIT GREEN IN ‘CAPTAIN MARVELS?’

Carol could be dressed in this green costume for a variety of reasons. The most straightforward explanation is that she acquires it from a Kree soldier after getting her abilities. It’s difficult to predict how Marvel will alter or condense Captain Marvel’s origin story, but we do know that the Kree-Skrull War will play a major role in the film. As a result, there’s a potential Carol will get her abilities during the combat and then steal a Kree warrior’s uniform before heading into battle. Another major option is that we’re seeing Mar-first Vell’s suit, which Carol inherits.

Apart from the green, it doesn’t resemble the suit from the comics, but it is much closer to an MCU take on the original Captain Marvel’s suit from the Ultimate Comics. The Kree warrior renamed Mahr-Vehl, wore a suit similar to this one in Marvel comics’ ultimate imprint. In fact, Larson’s suit in the set photos appears to be a hybrid of Ultimate Mahr-Vehl and Carol’s current uniform in the main comics universe (especially the chest insignia).

We’ll have to wait and see why Carol is dressed like this, but it offers us a good idea of what the final Captain Marvel suit will look like. With the set photos potentially revealing a major plot twist from the film, don’t be surprised if Marvel soon releases an official image of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.