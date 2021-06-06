Brie Larson Wants To Become A Life Coach At The Cost Of Captain Marvel

If you are feeling low and doubting your self-worth, hear out from Captain Marvel herself. Brie Larson has a few anecdotes and life lessons to share that would surely make you want to work on your self-esteem. Keep reading to find out more!

It is hard to imagine that Brie Larson, one of Hollywood’s most important stars, found herself struggling with low self-esteem and self-image for years. However, the actress picked herself up and landed on her feet stronger than ever. Larson has been quite open about her mental health struggles partly because she knows that the world out there is cruel and everyone could do with a little bit of help. Here’s how Brie Larson fought back her low self-esteem and kept it up no matter what.

Highlights —

Brie Larson did not feel pretty enough

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel role gave her confidence

Brie Larson’s self-care ritual

BRIE LARSON DID NOT FEEL PRETTY ENOUGH

When some Hollywood star comes and tells you that she does not feel pretty enough, it is the hardest thing to believe for most of us common folks. Nonetheless, it is true. With the world getting more and more aware of mental health and erasing the stigma around it, many celebrities have taken a strong step and come forward with their stories of struggle with mental health problems. Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel is no exception. Brie Larson came out and spoke about her struggles with low self-image and self-esteem publicly on a number of occasions.

In fact, self-doubt and low self-esteem had stopped Brie Larson many times from pursuing certain lead roles. The reason she stated for such hesitancy was that she did not feel confident or pretty enough. She believed that she was more of a supporting actor material and had trouble accepting that she had it in her to be a star. As a matter of fact, Larson even hesitated to appear to the audition for the lead role in ‘Captain Marvel’, the role that actually made her the star that she is today.

Turns out, the actress had spent months contemplating whether she should be doing the film on accounts of her low self-esteem and confidence. Nevertheless, she overcame all that telling herself that the opportunity to tell a story on the largest scale is knocking at her door and that it would be worth it.

If You Feel Ashamed Of Yourself, Hear Out From Brie Larson To Grow Your Self Esteem

BRIE LARSON’s CAPTAIN MARVEL ROLE GAVE HER CONFIDENCE

Brie Larson’s new YouTube channel traces her journey of struggle with low self-esteem and confidence. It is in one of these videos that she opens up about how ‘Captain Marvel’ changed her life. Larson was already shooting for her film ‘Kong: Skull Island‘ when she had received a call to audition for ‘Captain Marvel’. However, Brie Larson who was struggling with low self-esteem and self-image at the time immediately decided to reject the offer thinking that she would not be able to handle it. The thought of being a part of a massive project like ‘Captain Marvel’ gave the actress anxiety.

The ‘Captain Marvel’ team called her again and yet again Larson let the opportunity go, citing the reason that she is an introvert and the project would be too big a deal for her. The third time around, however, the actress convinced herself to go to the meeting at Marvel all thanks to her super-convincing team.

Once she was into the Marvel meeting, she got a sneak-peak into what the filmmakers were trying to achieve. That was enough to convince Larson that she would feel okay in being a part of something that big as far as fame counts. Larson said,

“It felt very progressive. I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism, the way they were handling it. They were [working with] all female writers, [a] female director, [and they were] gonna have as many female voices in this as possible”.

Despite her anxiety initially, Brie Larson chose to get past her low self-esteem, give herself and the film a chance and that made her what she is today.

BRIE LARSON’S SELF-CARE RITUAL

Brie Larson struggled for a long time with feelings of ugliness and succumbing to society’s conventional beauty standards. It has taken her a long time to finally be comfortable in her skin and now she feels one with her body and mind. According to Brie Larson, what really helped her in renewing her self-worth and increasing her self esteem was being true to herself. It breaks her heart to think that people do not feel safe and comfortable within their own selves and bodies and would like to see that change.

Larson said, “The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself. What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies. That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be – whatever that is – knowing that that can also change”.

How do you feel about Brie Larson’s struggle with self-image? Let us know in the comments below!