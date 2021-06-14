Brie Larson Threatening Marvel To Lead The MCU As Captain Marvel

The latest addition in the Brie Larson controversy list could be her attempt to demand the captain’s seat in MCU for Captain Marvel in Phase 4.

Brie Larson was initially being considered to lead the MCU as Captain Marvel. However, the MCU has changed a lot lately. The response of fans towards ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’ has been phenomenal. These Disney+ shows attempted to bring the sidelined characters into focus in the MCU, and their success has proven that Marvel doesn’t need Captain Marvel to lead the MCU. However, it seems like Larson is in no mood to let go of such a huge opportunity. As per some of the latest reports, Larson has asked Marvel to make her the new leader of the Avengers.

Highlights —

Brie Larson wants Captain Marvel to lead the Avengers in MCU

Is Brie Larson really fit to lead the MCU?

How ‘The Marvels’ is going to shatter Larson’s dream?

BRIE LARSON WANTS CAPTAIN MARVEL TO LEAD THE AVENGERS IN MCU

‘Avengers: Endgame’ brought an end to the Iron Man and Captain America supremacy in the MCU. However, fans were already expecting their journeys in MCU to come to an end sooner or later. Thus, the question of who’ll lead the Avengers in the future has been long in the discussion.

Now, since the MCU has entered Phase 4, the question is more important than ever. With so many new superheroes coming into the picture, and so many sidekicks taking the center stage, it’s hard to say who’s going to be in which team and who’s going to lead whom. However, it seems like Brie Larson has already clarified her stand on what she wants from Captain Marvel’s MCU future.

As We Got This Covered reports: “According to tipster Daniel Richtman, Brie Larson has reached out to Marvel and let them know that she wants to lead the Avengers. The Carol Danvers actress has reportedly spoken to Kevin Feige about this and made it clear that she would love to be the group’s top dog moving forward. It’s unclear if this is what Feige and company have planned at this stage, but it’s apparently what the star herself wants to happen.”

Brie Larson fights Marvel for MCU’s captain seat

We have no idea what Marvel and Kevin Feige have planned for the future of Captain Marvel. However, we are pretty sure that fans are not on the same page with Brie Larson.

Related: Henry Cavill Desperate To Join Fast And Furious Franchise

IS BRIE LARSON REALLY FIT TO LEAD THE MCU?

The MCU journey for the Oscar-winning actress hasn’t been quite marvelous. Brie Larson stormed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first ‘Captain Marvel’ movie in 2019. However, despite her popularity and her Oscar image, the MCU fan base wasn’t pleased with her introduction.

Brie Larson has always been surrounded by controversies, and the same trend continued throughout the making of ‘Captain Marvel’, during its release, and later on. The movie definitely earned over a significant $1 billion on Box office, but it faced a lot of criticism and disappointment from fans. Fans neither liked Larson’s acting, nor how she carried the persona of one of the strongest characters in MCU.

After all the backlash and protest, it was uncertain whether Marvel will carry on with Brie Larson as Captain Marvel or not. However, Marvel has decided to carry on with what they started. But it seems like, with the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel, they have planned to finish what they started.

Initially, it seemed like with ‘Captain Marvel 2’, Carol Danvers will become the face of the MCU, but after the movie has been reshaped as ‘The Marvels’, the dynamics are supposed to change.

HOW ‘THE MARVEL’ IS GOING TO SHATTER LARSON’S DREAM?

With the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel, Brie Larson as Carol was supposed to get a significant position in the MCU. However, it seems like all the controversies, protests, and fan demands have influenced the decision at Marvel.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is now officially titled ‘The Marvels’, and is set to hit theaters November 11, 2022.



The film will unite Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau’s Photon. pic.twitter.com/LS548W5vWX — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) May 3, 2021

The ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is now ‘The Marvels’. The renaming is an extremely significant change as it highlights that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will be an equally significant part of the movie. After cutting short Carol Danvers from ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, Marvel has reduced her from her own sequel as well.

This clearly indicates that even though Brie Larson has asked Marvel to let her lead the MCU as Captain Marvel, the brains at Marvel are in no mood for it. What do you think? Should Larson, as Captain Marvel, lead the MCU? Comment below your thoughts.