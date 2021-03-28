Brie Larson Started Pay Parity Fight In The Marvel Universe

What is Brie Larson’s salary for ‘Captain Marvel 2’? Know that and more about the wage gaps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Brie Larson was an Oscar winner way before she became Captain Marvel. But she gained much more recognition and fame after her superhero role. The movie was the first female superhero film that earned more than $1 billion at the box office. She later reprised her role in the ‘Avenger: Endgame‘ and is now ready to be back for the third time. Currently, the filming of the movie has not yet begun. Multiple movies and series will be released before ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Brie Larson is ready to become one of the highest-paid actresses in a superhero film. According to Daniel Richtman, Larson’s salary for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will be a minimum of $15 million for her role as Carol Danvers in the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel 2’. She may have a few clauses in her contract that guarantee her much more money depending on the movie’s earnings. The actress earlier earned $5 million for her role in ‘Captain Marvel‘. Apparently, Robert Downey Jr. received $500,000 for the first ‘Iron Man‘, and Chadwick Boseman was paid $2 million for ‘Black Panther‘.

Due to the film’s success at the box office, it ended up earning much more globally. Hence, Larson probably walked away with a substantial cheque. After two years, Larson is set to break records with her upcoming MCU sequel. Previously, Scarlett Johansson held the title of the highest-paid actress in a superhero film. She earned $15 million for ‘Black Widow‘, ‘The Avengers‘, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘, ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were also paid $15 million for ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ respectively. Reportedly DC Extended Universe’s first female-led story, ‘Wonder Women‘, earned Gal Gadot a paycheck of only 300,000. But after the movie earned $822 million worldwide, Gadot took home a few heavy bonuses.

Earlier, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ was slated to release in theatres on 8th July 2022. However, now ‘Black Panther‘ has taken ‘Captain Marvel 2’s’ original release date. The Brie Larson starrer movie will now release on November 11, 2022, in the UK and US. But if the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact filming, expect a further delay.

Apart from Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, the cast of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will include Teyonah Parris, who will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau, daughter of Maria Rambeau. Recently she was seen in ‘WandaVision‘. She has previously worked in ‘White People’, ‘Chi-Raq’, and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’. Iman Vellani will play a sixteen-year-old Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel. She will also be making her debut in the Disney+ series of the same name. According to Deadline, Zawe Ashton will reportedly play a villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Though it is still not clear who she will be portraying. She has previously appeared in ‘Betrayal’, ‘Daredevil‘, ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’, and ‘Greta’.

Recently, Brie Larson talked about the inclusion of director Nia DaCosta in A Little Late with Lily Singh. The actor said:

“It is amazing, and I am so excited that it is announced, and I can talk about it. Nia is amazing, and she got the job because she is the best person for the job. That is one of my favourite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I am inspired by her. She has confidence. It is a big deal to step into like, this thing, the Marvel universe. It is this huge thing! And to have a leader who is just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here'”.

Nia DaCosta will be the first Black woman and the youngest director who will lead a Marvel Studios film.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ will take place in the present day of the current MCU. The movie is said to take a five-year-jump after the ‘Avenger: Endgame’. She was not in many parts of the ‘Avenger: Endgame’. Although she did attend Tony Stark’s funeral. Hence, it is difficult to figure out what ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will be about. A ‘Captain Marvel’ hint was dropped at the end of ‘WandaVision’.

Monica Rambeau was approached by a S.W.O.R.D. agent turned Skrull. She was told that one of her mother’s friends wants to meet her in space. Hence, Skrull either could be Talor, Nick furry or ‘Captain Marvel’. Sadly, we will have to wait a little longer to find who it is.