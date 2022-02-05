Brie Larson Has A Solid Plan To Steal Chris Hemsworth From His Wife

Is Brie Larson the reason for stress between Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s relationship? Let’s find out Brie Larson’s plan for Chris Hemsworth!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of Hollywood’s most popular couples. In early 2010, Chris Hemsworth met Pataky through talent agent William Ward. The couple soon announced their relationship. In 2010, the couple married over the Christmas holiday in Hemsworth’s native Australia. India, the couple’s daughter, was born less than two years after they got married. However, there has been speculation that things are not going well between the couple.

Chris Hemsworth revealed to an Australian newspaper in 2016 that his wedding was on the rocks. However, it is safe to assume that they resolved their disagreements at the time.

The couple, who have been married for ten years, continues to give their fans major relationship goals. However, multiple reports have stated that there is still some trouble in paradise.

According to reports, Elsa and Chris are hanging by a thread. They have been trying their hardest to keep their marriage together, but they have been having problems for years. And these issues have recently gotten worse.

According to the source, Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, is the reason for it. Pataky is obviously envious of how close they are in real life and believes Brie is planning to woe Chris into leaving his wife. According to the source, the actors developed a flirtatious relationship after filming together.

Brie Larson says she didn’t steal anything from the set of #AvengersEndgame, but Chris Hemsworth says she did steal one thing: their hearts. ❤️ We love this friendship so much! pic.twitter.com/tV88HoIPVY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 15, 2019

During the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ promotional tour, ‘Thor‘ Chris Hemsworth and ‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson’s budding friendship was on full display. Brie Larson got asked if she stole anything from the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ set in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, and Hemsworth responded that she stole their hearts during the filming of ‘Endgame’. Hence, adding fuel to all the rumours of them dating.

Brie Larson’s plans to woo Chris Hemsworth?

Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky is dissatisfied with their relationship. According to an insider, she is intimidated by Brie Larson. Larson is the type of woman he would pursue if he was not married.

Pataky was reportedly also concerned about her husband’s worldwide travels to promote his films. According to the actress, whenever her husband went on a promotional trip, she warned him not to approach his female co-stars.

Video Credits: RG Studios

According to insiders, the main hero of the upcoming MCU film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ has repeatedly informed her that he and the Captain Marvel actress have nothing in common.

Elsa Pataky, on the other hand, is dissatisfied with his justification. Elsa Pataky reportedly responded to the rumour by giving Brie Larson vicious looks during the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ screening in Los Angeles. Insiders say it was her way of expressing her rage at the ‘Captain Marvel’ actress.

Pataky is sick of Chris’ female admirers

Chris’ massive fan base has irritated his wife as well. She is reportedly irritated by the number of times she got asked to step aside. Things worsen when she has to click the photo of female fans with her husband. According to sources, it is especially difficult for her because previously, she was the famous one, and men flocked to her, whereas Chris was essentially a nobody.

According to the insider, Elsa trusts Chris, but any woman would get tired of random women pawing at her man, so it does drive a wedge between them at times. As a result, the insider concluded, the marriage’s tension has skyrocketed.

Video Credits: E! News

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, will return to the big screen in a brand-new sequel film, but not alongside Hemsworth. The film’s title will be ‘The Marvels‘, and Larson will star alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan as Ms Marvel.

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the God of Thunder in the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ sequel.

Tell us in the comments what you think of Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson being together!