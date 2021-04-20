Brie Larson Has Been Secretly Plotting A Captain Marvel 2 Masterplan

Brie Larson recently shared glimpses of her preparation for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Let’s find out how the Oscar-winning actress is preparing for her superhero movie!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Brie Larson is gearing up for ‘Captain Marvel 2’!

Brie Larson’s shockingly simple way of preparing for ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Brie Larson’s latest ‘Captain Marvel 2’ update

Brie Larson is gearing up for ‘Captain Marvel 2’!

Brie Larson is gearing up for one of the most awaited Marvel Cinematic sequels. ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ will be part of the anticipated Phase 4. It will mark the return of Brie Larson as the titular character. The original ‘Captain Marvel‘ was set back in the 90s. But after the events of ‘Infinity War‘ and ‘Endgame’, Carol has returned to Earth. Currently, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ is slated for a 2022 release.

Brie Larson is gearing up for ‘Captain Marvel 2’!

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Brie Larson shared that ‘Captain Marvel 2’ is gearing up, and she needs to get ready for it. Though she did not reveal much about the movie, she did mention that it was time for her to get moving. The actor then introduced her home gym to her fans and promised to share her preparation for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ with trainer Jason Walsh. He had earlier helped Larson prepare for ‘Captain Marvel’. Since the Oscar-winning actress has started training, we can assume that the filming for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will begin soon.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

As per various rumours, the movie will film some overseas scenes. If that successfully happens, then expect ‘Captain Marvel 2’ to release on the scheduled date. By that time, the coronavirus cases are also expected to decrease. Marvel Studio also follow strict protocols to avoid any kinds of delays. The protocols seem to be working since ‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘ successfully finished shooting.

Related: Brie Larson Getting Her Body Prepped To Fight Two New Actresses Joining Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson’s shockingly simple way of preparing for ‘Captain Marvel 2’

In the past month, Brie Larson had shared her simple daily stretching routine on her youtube channel. In the video, she talked about her former intense workout routines. But explained the importance of following a stretching routine before starting any workout. They helped her avoid any form of injury during any action or fight sequences.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

In the video, she also shared that she had begun training for the sequel. So she was doing everything to get her body ready before the filming started. Brie also mentioned that she plans to master the one-hand push-up. She also wishes to add more workout goals as she moves forward.

A few days ago, Brie Larson shared the latest glimpse of her training for ‘Captain Marvel 2’. In the Youtube video, Larson virtually connected with her personal trainer in her new home gym. One of the main reasons why she shared her workout regime was to show people her progress. Larson began with slightly easier exercises. It helps to lay down the base for the future advanced workout regime.

Larson had earlier shared her intense training sessions while preparing for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. But felt that those were only the greatest parts of her workout that did not include all the other essential exercises that helped her play the character without any injury. One of her past videos showed Larson pushing a car as part of her preparation for the superhero’s role. Hence fans are hopeful that they will continue to receive ‘Captain Marvel 2’ training updates from her this time as well.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

Brie Larson has shown great commitment towards her preparation for the Marvel movies in the past. She once mentioned that during her training as Captain Marvel, she realized how strong she was. It helped her feel and play the character of Carol Devers better on screen. It also helped her do most of her stunts herself.

Recently, Brie Larson celebrated the 2nd anniversary of ‘Captain Marvel’ with her fans. She talked about how excited she is to see what she can bring to Carol and the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel. Larson added that she could not tell us anything about the sequel. Looks like we will have to wait for her upcoming videos to learn more about ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Tell us if you are excited to watch Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ in the comment section.