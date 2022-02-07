Brie larson Has A Secret Trick To Make Herself Cry While Shooting

Brie Larson, who was cast in the role of Carol Danvers during SDCC 2016, will star in Marvel Studios’ first female-led picture, which will be set in the 1990s. She shares her secrets about how she brings tears onscreen. Keep reading to know more.

The Oscar winner plays Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She played the role in Captain Marvel in 2019 and reprised it in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ later that year. Most recently Larson featured as Danvers in the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ credits scene this summer. Larson’s heroine will next be seen in Captain Marvel’s sequel, ‘The Marvels’, which is set to release on February 17, 2023.

Brie Larson and actress Jessie Ennies have a podcast called ‘Learning Lots’, in which they discuss a wide range of topics. They recently had a special guest, Laurie Hernandez, a two-time Olympic medalist, with whom they talked about “state of mind” and how it relates to performance in high-demand situations.

Brie Larson’s secret to making herself cry while filming is all you need to know to nail drama

According to the actors’ podcast, “being in the zone” refers to achieving a state of mind that allows you to successfully carry out the action that you propose. Brie spoke about such a state of concentration, citing her acting career as an example; she noted that she had to learn new tactics in order to attain a state of mind that allowed her to cry on stage.

She said, “When I had to do a crying scene, I was always thinking about bad things, sad things, and that would be part of how I would connect the emotion. I recently learned: Oh wait, I can actually think of gratitude and that can make me cry too so I don’t have to inflict more trauma on myself. I was very afraid to take that leap because I thought, will I be able to continue performing at this high level without punishing myself and without abuse?”

Gratitude is the secret to her tears

Later in the podcast, Larson emphasised her admiration for the susceptibility that certain actors have while viewing someone in their field of vision, believing that they are too great and valuable to be viewed. “When I’m on stage, I want everyone around me to continue doing what they normally do. In particular, if I’m doing something emotional, I like to have people around, because, with this new technique of making me cry where I think of gratitude, I look at people. I look at people on set and say in my head: Wow, thanks for being here”, she added.

The plans for a sequel to the film, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, were revealed in 2019. Let us not forget that prior to the arrival of this film, there will be others from Marvel Studios and its Fourth Phase, such as ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (May 2022), ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (July 2022) and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (November 2022).

