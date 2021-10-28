Brie Larson Scared Of Captain Marvel Producers

Shocking! Brie Larson was scared of ‘Captain Marvel’ producers – a reality we bet you didn’t know about until now.

‘Captain Marvel’, Marvel’s long-awaited blockbuster, was released in January 2019. The superhero is a well-loved character, and fans awaited her arrival on the big screen. However, both the film and the character have faced hostility since Brie Larson‘s hero debuted in the MCU, much of which is unjustified. The movie generated over $1 billion at the box office and received positive reviews from critics. ‘Captain Marvel’ recounted the story of Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot who, following a mishap, becomes part Kree and suffers from amnesia, unaware of her true origins.

Brie Larson pertrified of Captain Marvel producers

As the MCU’s first female-led solo film, there was a lot riding on it, and it was mostly delivered. Larson returned to the MCU for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ and is scheduled to return for at least ‘Captain Marvel 2′, but most likely much more. While the actress’ performance received mixed responses, there’s a lot that went down behind the scenes before the movie hit the big screen. Here’s why Brie Larson was scared of ‘Captain Marvel’ producers.

Back in March 2019, while endorsing the ‘Captain Marvel’ movie on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live‘ show, Brie Larson expressed that she was “so scared”. It was on this segment that fans found out that the actress first agreed to play ‘Captain Marvel’ in 2016. The Marvel film was certainly a long way in the making. And as production reached its end, the ‘Room’ actress found herself in a very difficult spot.

Upon asking how the actress felt about watching the movie’s premiere with her fans as the audience, Larson said she was relieved she hadn’t “spoiled anything yet”. Kimmel further asked if she was nervous at all, and her response was a big fat “YES!” But what exactly was she nervous about? Here’s her explanation:

Related: Brie Larson Leaving No Stone Unturned To Scare Her The Marvels Co-stars

“I’ve been so scared. I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody that I was even playing ‘Captain Marvel’ for a year.”

As shocking and hard to believe as this might sound, Brie was scared she would get fired. So, she chose to keep everything under wraps till it was safe enough to reveal all these important details. Larson further added that she was stressed and couldn’t deal with the secret anymore. “I hate getting in trouble. I don’t want to get into trouble”, she said.

BRIE LARSON AND ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ PRODUCERS AREN’T GETTING ALONG ANYMORE

Brie Larson has had quite a few controversies follow her over the past few years of acclaimed fame. According to speculations, Marvel Studios intends to replace Brie Larson. We Got This Covered elaborates on this rumour in length. Carol Danvers was Larson’s first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after she was cast in 2016. Larson’s next project is ‘The Marvels’, aka ‘Captain Marvel 2’. More than just helping Carol save the earth is driving the studio’s engagement with her. There is talk of swapping out Larson with either Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau.

After the success of ‘Captain Marvel’, Kevin Feige changed Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from writing and directing to producing the sequel. Feige also opted to eliminate the title’s mention of ‘Captain Marvel’. Strange, isn’t it? As much as we’d like to claim the reports to be true, it is, however, only a matter of time that fans will know the real facts. While Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is in the making, a Disney+ animated series titled ‘Ms. Marvel‘, starring Iman Vellani as the lead protagonist, is on its way for fans to engross themselves in.

