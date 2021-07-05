Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in MCU’s ‘The Marvels’ is at risk because of the newly added Korean actor Park Seo-joon.

If re-naming Captain Marvel 2 to ‘The Marvels’ was not a big enough blow for Brie Larson, she faces another impediment in being the leading face of the MCU. Among several other big faces and superheroines in the film, the MCU has cast a potential superhero for the film. The Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who has had a fair share of success in his native career, is set to enter Hollywood with ‘The Marvels’ as the second new star and challenge Larson.

Attention hungry Brie Larson to be overshadowed by a South Korean star in ‘The Marvels’

PARASITE FAME

Park Seo-joon starred in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ in a fleeting role of a wealthy university student named Min-hyuk. However, the film which swept several Academy awards got him enough traction in Hollywood.

The Korean actor has also played the leading role in the South Korean drama series ‘Itaewon Class’ that is streaming on Netflix. Seo-joon is currently in the midst of a Korean production called ‘Concrete Utopia’, an earthquake disaster based thriller. Once he finishes the filming for this film, he will be flying to the USA for getting started with ‘The Marvels’.

CAPTAIN MARVEL VS MARVEL BOY

Park Seo-joon’s role in ‘The Marvels’ has not been revealed. However, given his Asian heritage, it is not difficult to pin down the characters from the Marvel comics he could be portraying.

To start with, Seo-joon taking on the role of Amadeus Cho seems a reasonable possibility as the character’s mother, Helen Cho, has already been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Helen was featured in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ as a geneticist who initially helped the Avengers. However, she ultimately gets controlled by Ultron to make up a new body for him, which leads to a dire conclusion. Amadeus is considered to be the seventh smartest person in the world and is rescued by Hulk.

Although Cho is a genius, he seems a bit out of place in ‘The Marvels’ which is heavy with characters that have superpowers. Therefore, another role of Marvel Boy seems more befitting for Park Seo-joon in the film that could compete with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvels.

Marvel Boy is the code name of Noh-Varr, who was a part of the Avengers as a young kid and a grown-up both. His character seems the most suitable for the Korean star as Marvel is preparing for Phase 4 of the MCU and wants to build up a new team of Avengers. In the comics, Noh-Varr, who is half-cockroach, has interacted with other characters such as Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel that appear in the MCU so he seems like the perfect fit for Seo-joon. Moreover, he hails from the Kree Empire, just like Captain Marvel. Consequently, the dynamics between the two will be fascinating.

But this does not bode well for Brie Larson who likes all the attention for herself. She has gone so far as to intimidate Marvel so that they make her the next leader of the MCU, now that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America are out of the picture. Will she be able to handle a possible Marvel Boy portrayed by Park Seo-joon? Not to forget, Korean fandom is very ardent about its stars. Seo-joon could attract a massive Korean fanbase for himself that will thwart Brie’s plans of being the leading star.

A MARVELLOUS ENSEMBLE

To make matters worse for Larson, who intends on being the only shinning Marvel in the MCU, ‘The Marvels’ will feature more amazing characters, apart from the speculated Marvel Boy being possibly played by the second new star Park Seo-joon.

Monica Rambeau will also reappear in the film after first being shown as a 10-year-old in ‘Captain Marvel’ and then in Dinsey+’s ‘WandaVision’ as a grown-up who decides to help Wanda Maximoff. The awesome superpowers she gained in ‘WandaVision’ makes her the perfect counterpart for Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris will take on the role of Rambeau and reunite with Larson’s Carol Danvers in the film.

In addition, the film will feature Ms. Marvel or Kamala Khan, who is set to get her Disney+ release in December 2021 through the show ‘Ms. Marvel’. Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel, a teenager with shape-shifting power whose idol is Carol Danvers.

‘The Marvels’ is slated to bless us on 11 November 2022, which presently seems like a long wait to see all the Marvels gathered together, especially the awaited collaboration between Park Seo-joon’s potential Marvel Boy and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

