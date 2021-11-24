Why Was Brie Larson Left Out Of Disney+ What If…?

Brie Larson isn’t returning to voice Captain Marvel in ‘What If…?’ episodes. Here’s who Marvel Studios brought in to replace Carol Danvers instead.

Captain Marvel returns in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Episode 7, however, Carol Danvers is not voiced by Brie Larson. Marvel makes an appearance during Party Thor’s invasion of Earth after Maria Hill has finally done what Nick Fury refused to do and called in his extraterrestrial associate to save the planet. Marvel first appeared in the animated show’s third episode, following the Avengers murders. The Asgardian and the Tesseract-powered human had a fantastic duel as a result of this.

Why isn’t Brie Larson voicing Captain Marvel?

‘What If…?’ Episode 7 is all about detecting what’s missing. The piece, titled “What If…Thor Were an Only Child?” speculates on what might happen if Thor and Loki were not reared as brothers. Loki, according to comic book legend, is a Jotunheim infant adopted by Odin and nurtured as his own. Odin decides to return Loki to his people and raise Thor as an only child in the latest episode. But don’t worry, Loki still appears, but in the shape of a large, blue, Frost Giant, akin to an Avatar.

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth reprised their roles as Loki and ‘Party Thor’ respectively. Because the episode is all about one giant party Thor throws on Earth, both got to play even more joyful and bantering versions of their characters. It is so large that it threatens to destroy the earth.

They’re joined by a slew of MCU stars, including Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition, Howard the Duck (Seth Green) returns, providing even more humour to an already entertaining episode.

After Nick Fury attempts and fails to halt the party (and is knocked out in the process), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) takes over as SHIELD’s acting director. With few options (and, I assume, no Avengers? ), maybe this realm is linked to another where weird things happen. Maria pulls out a pager and summons Captain Marvel to clean up the rager party Thor has created. Except for the absence of the character’s well-known actor, Brie Larson.

So, who is replacing Brie Larson?

Instead of Brie Larson, Alexandra Daniels takes the place of Captain Marvel’s voice. The actress’s first major acting job was in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ So far, she’s appeared as Captain Marvel in the animated series’ episodes 3 and 7.

Daniels is most known for portraying Abigail Cook in the TV show ‘Salem’. Unlike Steve Rogers’ voice actor, she does not deliver an exact impersonation of Larson’s voice, but she comes close. Daniels does an adequate job recreating Carol Danvers’ personality for her first voice acting assignment.

Brie Larson isn’t in ‘What If…?’ for no apparent reason. It’s likely that she was unable to participate in the voiceover sessions because she was working on another project, or that she was just unavailable for voice work. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Elizabeth Olsen are among others who did not reprise their roles for the animated series, so she’s in good company.

Fans who are missing the actress can follow her excellent workouts on social media.