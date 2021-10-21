Brie Larson Leaving No Stone Unturned To Scare Her The Marvels Co-stars

Brie Larson challenges her co-stars Iman Vellani by showing off new muscles and Hawkeye hobby.

Captain marvel star Brie Larson has melted the internet with a fresh set of pictures that shows her newly built muscles and a newly developed hobby, which is coming straight from Hawkeye.

Brie Larson trying to scare her ‘The Marvels’ co-stars doing this

Larson has recently posted on her social media handle flaunting her well-toned body. She also talked about her growing interest in Bow and Arrow.

She wrote on Twitter, “My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies”.

While Larson tried to showcase her skills, some fans have taken the message behind her pictures to a whole new level. They think that Larson is trying to challenge her co-stars of upcoming film ‘The Marvels’. The Internet is filled with stories of Larson feeling insecure due to the presence of fresh faces who have the potential to cast a shadow on her presence in the film.

Brie Larson is not going to be playing the new Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld is cast for the role). He has been training for and is currently filming the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ with the Marvels.

My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies. pic.twitter.com/6rQ4Al61rF — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 25, 2021

Though no clue has been given regarding the story of ‘The Marvels’, the cast has been announced. The upcoming movie will star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from ‘WandaVision’ and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan from the upcoming Disney Plus ‘Ms. Marvel’ series.

DISNEYLAND LIKE WORLDS IN ‘THE MARVELS’

Larson teased that the sequel of ‘Captain Marvel’ will feature insane worlds. She went to compare the sets to Disneyland, saying, “I’m a huge fan of Disneyland and so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day — because they are building all these insane worlds that like no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. I mean you’ll do it when the movie comes out but for now, it’s just mine”. Larson added further saying, “I’m in sets bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special. It’s super fun and bizarre”.

There’s more than one reason to wait for the sequel movie. Samuel L. Jackson will be returning for the sequel as Nick Fury.

Jackson posted on Aug 11, “Guess what time it is! Back in the box, just in The Nick of time!” teasing the start of filming on ‘The Marvels’.

The release date of ‘The Marvels’ is scheduled to be November 11, 2022. The film directed by Nia DaCosta has cast Zawe Ashton to play an unknown villain character.

