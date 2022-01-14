Brie Larson Already Knows Captain Marvel 2 Will Be A Box Office Failure

Brie Larson is well on her way to superstardom. But, if the Brie Larson tribute to Taylor Swift is any indication, she could become a chart-topping singer again. Is pop stardom awaiting her in the wings?

‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Room’, and ‘Short Term 12’, Brie Larson has sunk into popular culture as an actress. It was inevitable that the actress would eventually scale the heights of pop culture. However, Carol Danvers wasn’t always just an actress. She had a successful singing career behind her when she made some Hollywood waves. Recently, Brie Larson beautifully covered a Taylor Swift song on her Twitter and sent the news sites to a frenzy as well.

When Brie Larson shared her old single ‘She Said’ on Twitter, the fandom had a bonafide meltdown. She was all in her Avril Lavigne getup and singing an angsty teen-pop song. After shorter roles in ‘13 going on 30’ and ‘Sleepover’, the actress signed onto “Casablanca Records”.

The recording studio was made of legend. Mariah Carey’s husband signed Brie Larson for an album, and Lindsay Lohan was on the same charts.

Sure, Brie Larson’s vocal talents did shine through. The album featured heavyweights as lyricists, with Pam Sheyne and Lindy Robbins coming onboard. However, the album lacked long legs and underperformed in the Billboards. The album, ‘Finally Out of P.E’ built a pop star and killed her in one breath, leaving no space for Brie to improve.

Later, Brie would confess that she felt disillusioned with the industry. In a 2010 MySpace post, she wrote,

“Being on Universal brought me to some amazing places and met, for one, all of you beauties. But what went along with it I didn’t enjoy. I wanted to write all my songs, and they were afraid of that. I wanted to wear sneakers and play my guitar — they wanted heels and wind-blown hair”.

If acting fails for Brie Larson, she has found the perfect backup

The rebel found her peace by acting in movies. Over the years, the actress has moved on to bigger and meatier roles and become an industry darling. Though with the ‘She Said’ video on the horizon still, her love for music is well and alive. It appears that she shares a love of Taylor Swift as well.

‘Red’

A decade-old album remastered and released to the public shouldn’t gain too much fanfare. But Taylor Swift owns the music industry and not the other way around. She works in the same label as Brie once did, with Universal being in charge of her new music, but she commands the airwaves.

For example, the 10-minute behemoth, ‘All Too Well’ was released alongside Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ (Taylor’s version and hit the No. 1 spot on the billboard, replacing Don McLean’s legendary anthem ‘American Pie’).

Plus, the re-released and re-recorded albums had several vault tracks. Never before heard gems from Swift’s past are often found in these vault tracks. Her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers in the ‘Nothing New’ was one of these new songs.

The song is a beautiful rendition of Swift’s uncertainty at a young age. It hits as one of the stronger songs on the album, where Taylor Swift was arguably in her songwriting best. Now, with a maturing subtext and more nuanced take on the world, Taylor has started writing more extended ballads and getting in touch with her folk roots as well, but ‘Red’ is truly the place where it stemmed from. It’s truly the album that made Swift what she is.

And Brie Larson is a Swiftie.

The Cover

Brie Larson’s tribute to Taylor Swift included a cover of the song ‘Nothing New’. The ‘Captain Marvel’ actress sang her version of the song quite beautifully, leaving fans in a bind. People were justly surprised with the perfect pitch and her acoustic cover making the airwaves.

It’s easy to forget that the Academy Award-winning actress was a relatively successful singer as well. Though her music past isn’t very famous or well-known, the teen pop star could probably take over if her acting career fails.

Listening to Brie Larson’s tribute to Taylor Swift will give anyone whiplash. But the veteran actress doesn’t only boast an Academy Award but also a chart-topping single. So, if everything else burns and crashes, Brie could make her living off a guitar in the future.