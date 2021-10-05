TRENDING TODAY

Brie Larson Is Planning To Make The Best Out Of Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Fallout

Brie Larson is planning to make the best out of Scarlett Johansson's Disney fallout
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Henry Cavill Is Borderline Obsessed With His Muscular Body
No Newer Articles