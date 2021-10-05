Will ‘Black Widow’ actor Scarlett Johansson get replaced by Brie Larson in the upcoming ‘Tower of Terror’? Let’s find out what led Marvel Studios to look for a replacement for Scarlett Johansson.

Disney is currently working on Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is also dealing with a heated legal battle involving one of the studio’s main Marvel stars. Scarlett Johannsson got rumoured to be working on a different project. The actor got chosen to head the ‘Tower of Terror’ in June of this year. At the time, she was not in a legal battle with Disney. However, after Johannsson decided to follow the legal path, it became evident that neither Disney nor Scarlett would want to partner in the near future.

Scarlett Johansson cheated by Disney?

'Black Widow' actor hits back at Disney

Brie Larson to benefit from Scarlett Johansson Disney's fallout?

Scarlett Johansson filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court in July. She alleged that Disney breached her contract by putting her superhero film ‘Black Widow‘ on its streaming service the same day it got released in theatres. According to the report, Johansson agreed that her salary for the film would be based mainly on the film’s box office performance. The suit attempted to rationalise the decision by defining a theatrical release as a release that is only available in movie theatres. Despite being aware of this guarantee, Disney directed Marvel to violate it and instead release the film on the streaming service the same day.

Brie Larson is planning to make the best out of Scarlett Johansson’s Disney fallout

Disney immediately reacted, claiming that the filing was without merit. It called the litigation sad and worrisome, expressing its complete disregard for the grave and long-lasting worldwide effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Disney had fully fulfilled Scarlett Johansson’s contract, according to the report. It went on to say that the debut of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ with Premier Access has considerably increased her chance to collect extra remuneration on top of the $20 million she has already received.

According to the motion, the film premiered on more than 9,600 screens in the United States and more than 30,000 screens globally. Disney also published updated numbers on ‘Black Widow’s’ success.

‘BLACK WIDOW’ ACTOR HITS BACK AT DISNEY

After Disney’s response, Johansson’s legal team retaliated by saying that the firm was making vain attempts to conceal its misconduct. According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson’s lawyers argued that Disney replied to an honest complaint with a misogynistic onslaught against the actress and is now frightened of their wrongdoings becoming public knowledge. Johansson’s attorney, John Berlinski, has also criticized Disney for hiding behind COVID-19.

As per the ‘Black Widow’ actor’s legal team, the reason for violating their legal contract with the simultaneous theatre-streamer release of the movie was to increase the number of new members to Disney Plus. They want to prove to Disney that they cannot just violate artists’ rights for the sake of a short-term strategy because whatever they have in mind, it is their legal obligation to honour their commitments.

BRIE LARSON TO BENEFIT FROM SCARLETT JOHANSSON DISNEY’S FALLOUT?

‘Jungle Cruise’ recently was well-received by viewers. Seeing the success, Disney immediately ordered a sequel in less than a month after the blockbuster got released. ‘The Haunted Mansion’ revival, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish, is due to begin shooting later this year. The two new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films are also still in the works. However, one project has suffered a huge setback.

Scarlet Johannsson, the ‘Black Widow’ actress, was eager to work on another project. She had agreed to be a part of the ‘Tower of Terror’. Based on the Disney theme park ride of a similar title, no other cast members got revealed. Jonathan Lia will produce the film alongside Scarlett Johansson as the main star and Josh Cooley as the screenwriter.

Unfortunately, recent controversies indicate that the chances of that happening are small. The studio is still talking with Johansson. But it is also seeking a replacement, according to the most recent sources. Scarlett Johansson agreed to produce and star in ‘Tower of Terror’ in June, but that was before she filed a lawsuit against Disney Plus. It appears that the two parties’ relationship got ruined. It has also led to fears that the ‘Tower of Terror’ may get scrapped entirely. According to We Got This Covered, Disney is considering Brie Larson as a possible replacement for Johansson.