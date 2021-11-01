Brie Larson Is Missing Out on Major Action in the MCU

The actress isn’t part of one project airing on Disney +.

Brie Larson has been going places. The actor is set to reprise her role in ‘Avengers 5’, perhaps even lead the dream team, and is also going to lead a mini-superhero team of her own in ‘The Marvels’. But there is one project that the article has been left out of, Marvel’s animated show ‘What if…’

One of the latest series coming out of Marvel Studios, ‘What if…’ is an exciting animated show that basically examines what would happen if certain superheroes were not there for certain events. It follows the storyline of how previous events would have unfolded had one superhero been exchanged for another.

The stories reimagine previous events and feature several MCU characters who reprise their roles for the animated show, with actors lending their voices.

Most actors except, as it turns out, Brie Larson.

WHY WAS BRIE LARSON LEFT OUT OF DISNEY+’S ‘WHAT IF…’?

In episode 7 of the amazing show, the premise is what would happen if Thor hadn’t grown up with Loki as a brother. Many characters make appearances, including Loki, Agent Maria Hill and Darcy Lewis. Captain Marvel also makes several cameos throughout the episodes, but if you watched it carefully, the character doesn’t sound like her.

That’s because the character didn’t have Brie Larson’s voice in ‘What if…’ episode 7. The voicing was actually done by an actress called Alexandra Daniels.

Apart from the seventh episode, there were other episodes too where Brie Larson didn’t make an appearance. There’s no given reason by the studio itself about why the actress was left out. But there are other actors too such as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans who haven’t reprised their roles.

Even if Larson is not part of this project, she is not leaving MCU anytime soon, as the number of upcoming projects under her belt suggest.