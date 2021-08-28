Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been waxing details about the filming experience for her upcoming MCU blockbuster. Keep reading to find out the details.

Brie Larson, star of ‘The Marvels’, has confirmed that the filming on her MCU sequel has begun. With all of the development and release date shuffles, many people wondered if ‘The Marvels’ would be pushed as well. For the time being, it appears like the film, formerly titled ‘Captain Marvel 2’, will still be released in 2022 as part of Phase 4 of the MCU.

Highlights —

Brie Larson hints on filming ‘The Marvels’

Other details on ‘The Marvels’

BRIE LARSON HINTS ON FILMING ‘THE MARVELS’

Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, was initially hinted in the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ end credits sequence in 2018. In early 2019, she was officially debuted as Captain Marvel in the film of the same name, and she returned to assist Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Her next appearance will be in the planned Captain Marvel sequel, which was renamed ‘The Marvels’ early this year due to the inclusion of both Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau (introduced in ‘WandaVision’) in the primary story.

Brie Larson is leaking the script of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ to keep viewers engaged

Brie Larson stated that filming on ‘The Marvels’ has started during a recent SiriusXM interview. Larson discussed several large sets and enormous worlds while being careful not to provide too many specifics. She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying,

“They’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amount of people on set. Lots of specialists. It’s a really unique experience, a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. Because they’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You’ll see it when the movie comes out but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special”.

OTHER DETAILS ON ‘THE MARVELS’

Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers in ‘The Marvels’, a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ in which she will team up with Kamala Khan, who will make her Disney Plus debut in the ‘Ms Marvel’ serial. Kamala is a Jersey City girl who has the ability to morph and distort her form, and she is a huge fan of Carol, making them an ideal match.

‘Ms Marvel’, starring Iman Vellani as the Pakistani-American teen hero, is one of the most anticipated elements of Marvel Phase 4. Despite being previously scheduled for 2021, it has yet to be released, and the recent announcement that Hawkeye will premiere on Disney Plus in November has fans wondering when Kamala will be available.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) CONFIRMS that she’s now filming THE MARVELS, and talks about how it feels to be filming! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ieuUDOD4Xz — The Marvels News (@marvelsupdates) August 10, 2021

Larson later said in the same interview that starring in big adventure films was not something she expected from her career. She said,

“It’s something that I never thought I would do in my life. I was pretty sure that I’d be a side character in indie movies for the rest of my life, and I was like ‘That’s great!’, I was so excited for that future, so this is beyond my expectations”.

‘The Marvels’, directed by Nia DaCosta, will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022. Until then stay tuned with us for more updates.