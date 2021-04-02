Brie Larson Is Just A Set Up By DCEU To Destroy Marvel

One of Hollywood’s youngest stars is being courted by the Warner Bros. for a role in the DC franchise.

Brie Larson played the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel movie of the same name and was poised to replace Captain America as the de-facto leader of the Avengers. The young actress signed up as the face for Marvel’s Captain Marvel in the 2019 movie ‘Captain Marvel’. The movie goes over the character’s origin story and her past as an extraterrestrial being that lands on our planet and joins Nick Fury’s S.H.I.E.L.D. The sequel to the 2019 film, ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will be coming out in the year 2022 and will start its filming shortly.

Although it was commonly thought among the Marvel fan circles that Brie Larson would hang around as Captain Marvel for at least as long as it takes to finish the ‘Captain Marvel’ trilogy, rumours are now popping up that that might not be happening. There’s increasing talks of the young actress quitting Marvel and hopping over to the DC universe to play a new character altogether. This could be true as the DC extended universe is looking to bring up more female superhero leads in the coming years. Let’s take a closer look into the matter.

Is Brie Larson abandoning ‘Captain Marvel’ for a DC gig?

Where is the ‘Captain Marvel’ arc leading to?

The ‘Captain Marvel’ saga is set to continue with ‘Captain Marvel 2’, a sequel to not only the first ‘Captain Marvel’ movie but also to ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. The movie will see the lead actors namely Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonnah Parris renew their roles from the 2019 movie. The sequel film will be directed by Nia DaCosta, the same director who directed the first Captain Marvel movie. The film will begin shooting sometime in May or June and joining the film cast will be Zawe Ashton, who will play the role of the villain. The sequel movie is set to come out on November 11, 2022.

Will Brie Larson jump ship to the DC extended universe from Marvel?

Neither the actress herself nor any Marvel executives have said anything regarding Brie Larson’s departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first report of the actress’s switch from Marvel to DC was published by an online Hollywood website which claimed that they received this unofficial news from their “inside source“. If the reports are true, we will probably not see Brie Larson in a third instalment of ‘Captain Marvel’ but instead see her in a DC movie.

What can fans expect to see from Brie Larson’s potential role in a DC title?

Warner Brothers have dialled up their efforts to secure female superhero leads in their roster; and Brie Larson, an established and popular young actress, would obviously be a perfect pick for the job. Even though nothing is official yet, fans are talking about her being cast as Lady Blackhawk of the DC Extended Universe. What do you think about that? Let us know in the comment section below!