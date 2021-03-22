Brie Larson Is A Bigger Actor But Still Envies Gal Gadot

Have you ever wondered who among Brie Larson and Gal Gadot, the top two actresses in Hollywood, might be more jealous of the other?

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson are two of the topmost Hollywood actresses of our times. While one is an fiery Israeli combat specialist and the other is an unapologetic American feminist. Both are insanely popular around the globe. But regardless of intangible popularity quotients, one cannot discard the ever-running ruthless competition and ego battles in the streets of Hollywood. For the stage both the actresses share, it makes their fans wonder if any of them is jealous of the other. And if yes, then who?

Highlights —

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot – Two Super Women of Hollywood

Is Brie jealous of Gal Gadot? Or is it the other way round?

Video Credits: Vogue

Related: Brie Larson Is Allergic To Gal Gadot For This Strange Reason

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot – The Two Super Women of Hollywood

While Brie Larson was born in 1989 and is active in Hollywood since around 2000, Gal Gadot was born in 1985 and is active since 2004. Larson managed to bag herself several small roles in movies and sitcoms in the initial years of her career, beginning as a ten-year-old. She appeared in ‘Raising Dad’, ‘Sleepover’, ‘Madison’, ‘Hoot’, ‘Ghost Whisperer’, etcetera. Later Brie Larson found opportunities to appear in significant roles in several films and Indie films i.e. ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, ‘21 Jump Street’. Brie got a big break in Hollywood as the lead through several shows and movies like ‘Short Term 12’, ‘United States of Tara’, ‘Community’. Soon, with the movie ‘Room’ Brie was known around the globe for her Oscar-winning performance.

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot – Two Super Women of Hollywood

The achievement led to bigger roles in mainstream big-budget movies like ‘Kong: Skull Island’, and ‘Captain Marvel’. It was ‘Captain Marvel’ that changed the dynamics of Brie Larson’s career. She became an MCU superhero, and now has a share of the insane superhero fan base around the world. But that didn’t come without hate and resistance.

Gal Gadot, on the other hand…

Gadot was crowned Miss Israel at the age of 18 in 2004. Gadot’s first international role was in the ever-famous ‘Fast & Furious (2009)’. She went on reprising the role of Gisele Yashar in several following instalments of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

A major feat in Gal Gadot’s career came with the role of DC’s ‘Wonder Woman‘. The portrayal of Wonder Woman in DCEU ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ placed Gadot’s popularity on the world map, which only grew manifolds after her own ‘Wonder Woman’ movie.

Even superheroes don't make their beds some days. 🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wVdSPc3153 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2021

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot, both actresses have a huge fan base, a good chunk of which accounts for Marvel and DC’s superhero fan base.

Why Brie must be jealous of Wonder Woman?

Sharing a similar fan base and being at the competitive height of their career definitely breeds certain jealousy. But the question is, who among Brie Larson and Gal Gadot has more reasons to be jealous.

Brie Larson is extremely jealous of Gal Gadot even though she’s more successful than the latter – and here’s the reason.

While both the super women are great actresses and have achieved great things in their careers, it goes without saying that Gal Gadot is more popular among the audience.

Related: Captain Marvel 2: Korvac, The MCU Villain Set To Trash Brie Larson

While ‘Wonder Woman’ earned around $800 million on box office, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel easily crossed a billion dollars. Yet ‘Wonder Woman’ is considered a fan-favourite and ‘Captain Marvel’ has faced extreme resistance. ‘Wonder Woman’ was highly praised by critics and fans, and ‘Captain Marvel’ received mixed reviews.

The recently released sequel, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is an entirely different story. The movie failed miserably at the box office and received a negative response from the fans and the critics. Yet, credit goes to Gal Gadot’s popularity that she did not face a single ounce of hate which was directed towards the movie and the creators. Fans of Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot are still equally excited to see her in the Snyder cut of ‘Justice League‘.

Captain Marvel’s reception

While ‘Captain Marvel’ was a commercial success, Brie Larson faced intense hatred. Disney and Marvel faced immense protests regarding her casting as Captain Marvel. Her further appearance as Captain Marvel in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was also criticized. And it’s a sad truth that only a minority portion of the MCU fan base is excited for Brie’s return in the sequel.

Brie Larson had a longer and denser career than Gal Gadot. Larson struggled a lot during different phases of her career before finally receiving her dues. Her achievements and accolades as an actress are also much grander than that of Gadot. Yet it’s Gadot who receives all the love from the fans around the world and even in the industry. For everything Brie does, some sort of hate is always waiting for her, a sad truth for the immensely talented actress.

Video Credits: WIRED

Thus, it’s pretty obvious if there is someone who could be jealous of the other, it must be Brie Larson.

What do you think? Could Brie Larson be jealous of all the love that Gal Gadot receives? Do let us know in the comments below.