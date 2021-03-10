Brie Larson Is Allergic To Gal Gadot For This Strange Reason

Brie Larson can’t stand what Gal Gadot loves wholeheartedly. Find out what does Wonder Woman love that Brie Larson is allergic to.

Brie Larson is the stunt queen in Marvel World and she is often compared to DCEU Superwoman Gal Gadot. In fact, they are often clashed against each other on social media platforms, though both of them have tried to tone down the rivalry gossips by posing together in happy selfies. But the real truth is surprising. Brie Larson is allergic to what Gal Gadot loves the most. Scroll down to know what’s the only obstacle in the life of Captain Marvel, which actually is a bundle of joy for Wonder Woman.

Highlights —

What is Captain Marvel scared of?

Gal Gadot loves what Brie Larson can’t stand

What is Captain Marvel scared of?

Brie Larson has confessed to the world about how bad she felt when she couldn’t get close to her co-star, the cute cat, on the sets of Captain Marvel. The reason for her cold behaviour towards the cat is because she’s allergic to cats.

Brie told USA Today, “It was like the joke on set because I could do really crazy things stunt-wise, but the cat was a big obstacle for me”.

To make it easy for her, she was given a stuffed cat in a scene where she had to touch the cat.

Related: Brie ‘The Gamer’ Larson Is Obsessed With Animal Crossing, Fortnite, & Super Mario On Her Nintendo Switch

‘Brie Larson is actually allergic to Gal Gadot’

But the fact is, she is super allergic to cats and stays far, let alone getting touchy with them. On the other hand, Brie Larson’s supposed rival Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot adores cats.

Gal Gadot loves what Brie Larson can’t stand

In total contrast to Brie Larson, DC Cinematic Universe’s Gal Gadot loves cats, just as much as every other netizen.

Everyone took notice of how much the Israeli actress loves the furry feline for the first time when Gal Gadot commented about a fan of hers who is is a cute cat named @missellie_cat on Twitter. The profile pic on the fan’s account showed the cat wearing a tiny little Wonder Woman shirt. Gal Gadot loved it and gushed about how cute her fans are on Twitter.

My fans are so cute 😉 @missellie_cat pic.twitter.com/l1gStU2id2 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) January 15, 2017

Now it is clear that our Wonder Woman is a cat-loving person, while Brie Larson is so allergic to furry felines that she can’t bear their touch.

Currently, Brie Larson is training hard for ‘Captain Marvel 2’, whereas ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ starring Gal Gadot released in December 2020 and was a blockbuster. Let us know in the comments section below if you are interested in more news related to Brie Larson and Gal Gadot.