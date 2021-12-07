TRENDING TODAY

Yes! Brie Larson Aka Captain Marvel Is A Proven Liar

Brie Larson Caught Lying by Her Avengers Costars
DKODING Studio
Tasneem

I am a Mumbai-bred, hijab-donning, essay-scrawling freelance writer who's into TV shows, movies and books, so many books! I live in hopes that my hijab will someday win the staring contest it is always subjected to.

Previous Article
Mayim Bialik's Kids Are Banned From Watching The Big Bang Theory
No Newer Articles