Yes! Brie Larson Aka Captain Marvel Is A Proven Liar

As we discover time and again, Brie Larson isn’t the most tactful personality in Hollywood.

You know how there are people you instantly like and warm up to, even though you know nothing about them? Even if they’re saying things they don’t really mean, it’s the way they say them, their personalities, and the way they behave that often makes them so much likeable.

Take Chris Evans for example, who seems to be universally beloved and has been deemed the “nice guy of Hollywood”. But not all Avengers have stolen fans’ hearts in the same way. Case in point, Brie Larson.

Whether it is the way she plays Captain Marvel, her posts on social media, or even her political views — fans just don’t seem to warm up to her.

It also doesn’t help her case that the star keeps bumbling her way in interviews and with fans. Brie Larson has even been caught lying by her Avengers co-stars.

Just a month before the cast of ‘Captain Marvel’ was revealed, Brie Larson denied being involved at all in the movie. When told that many fans would like her to play Captain Marvel, Larson responded, “Who’s Captain Marvel?”

The actor basically acted as if she’s never heard about the superhero before!

Now, you could interpret this as Larson being coy and having a bit of fun with her fans. Except that few people found this behaviour fun or amusing.

Her Avengers co-stars caught her lying in an interview

Larson was also once caught lying by her Avengers co-stars.

In a now-famous interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, alongside Don Cheadle and Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson said that she did her own stunts. The fact was that she had a body and stunt double in both the films she starred in as Captain Marvel.

It’s good to give the actor the benefit of doubt and say that she was just being tactless and not reading the room right. It doesn’t hurt to learn a bit of tact, though!