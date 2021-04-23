Hailing Captain Marvel, Dissing Wanda, Brie Larson Has Miffed Ironman & Spider-Man

It is pretty obvious that Captain Marvel is currently one of the strongest Marvel superheroes, but is she the strongest?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the house of the world’s most popular and most adored superheroes. The premier heroes of Marvel such as Captain America, Spiderman, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk etc are all household names and fans all over the world love their favourite superhero to death. So, it is not unusual that these fans would take to the internet and argue about which hero is the strongest of them all. These fans will leave no stone unturned when it comes to analyzing a hero’s exact power levels, they’re more than willing to over-analyze every single detail! A new entrant to this decade-old debate is Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel debuted in the Marvel movies in 2019 with the self-titled movie, ‘Captain Marvel’.

Who is Captain Marvel?

How strong is Captain Marvel?

Is Captain Marvel stronger than Iron Man, Thor and other MCU heroes?

The debate around whether Captain Marvel really is the strongest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not got seriously intense when, in an interview clip posted on Twitter, she claimed Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) to be stronger than Wanda and also the entire Avengers retinue. In the very same interview, Brie Larson admitted that her answer was completely non-serious and humorously added that “Thanos cheated”. She also said that she regards internet debates regarding superhero power comparisons to be “interesting games”.

So I asked brie “who is the strongest avenger? and why is it Carol Danvers.” and this was her response ✨ pic.twitter.com/oM7mFFTmDl — wendy (@valcaroI) February 26, 2021

Who is Captain Marvel?

Played by Brie Larson, Captain Marvel is one of the recently arriving superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her debut in the 2019 movie ‘Captain Marvel’. Her backstory is something that really sets her apart from other Marvel heroes, she’s not even human! Carol Danvers (Vers is her real name), a Kree Empire citizen, crash-landed in Los Angeles after her memories were mangled by hostile Skrulls. She joins up Nick Fury and his organisation S.H.I.E.L.D. and together they manage to ward off a Skrull invasive landing on Earth. The events of the movie take place in 1995 and set the events in motion for the formation of the Avengers.

How strong is Captain Marvel?

How strong is Captain Marvel?

Vers, or Captain Marvel, is one of the strongest heroes in the MCU as of now. Firstly, she possesses overpowering physical strength; she can bench press upwards of 92 tons. On top of that, she can shoot photon cannons from both of her fists, fly 6 times faster than the speed of sound, and also absorb magical energy and release it explosively.

Is Captain Marvel stronger than Iron Man, Thor and other MCU heroes?

‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo quotes: “Just from a power standpoint and what her abilities are, she is as powerful, if not more powerful, than Thor and you suddenly have hope again”. In the comic books, Captain Marvel is nowhere even close to being the strongest hero, having been defeated on multiple occasions by Hulk, Gladiator, and others. In the movies, however, Captain Marvel is definitely stronger than Peter Parker aka Spiderman and since we consider Thor to be mightier than Iron Man, she just might be stronger than both given what Joe Russo said regarding the matter. Let us know what you think in the comments section below!